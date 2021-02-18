OSU men's basketball: Defense never relents as Beavers use 17-0 run pull away from Utes

Wayne Tinkle said his team didn’t “freak out” when Utah jumped Oregon State on Thursday night to grab the lead early in the second half.
The players stayed patient and the coaching staff told them to just fight through it. At the first media timeout, the message was, more or less, that was their run and now it’s our turn.
It was the Beavers’ turn, and in a little more than five minutes of game time they were in complete control.
With a big boost from the defense, OSU’s 17-0 run was more than enough to hold off the Utes as the Beavers pulled away for a 74-56 win in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum.
“The guys went out there and responded,” said Tinkle, whose team led by 16 with eight minutes to go and never let Utah get closer than 10 the rest of the way.
“We were where we needed to be defensively. We blocked some shots, we got some steals. We got some baskets out in transition, which is something we’ve tried to work on.”
Oregon State (11-10, 7-8) forced 20 turnovers — including 12 steals — while holding Utah (9-9, 6-8) to 20-of-52 shooting (38.5%). With a 26-11 edge in points off turnovers, the Beavers were 27 of 61 (44.3) and kept the Utes out of reach by going 16 of 17 at the free-throw line.
Ending a three-game losing streak, OSU won the rebounds 36-29 with 12 offensive boards and reversed a season-long trend by winning points in the paint, 44-32.
Recent practices targeted being in the passing lanes on defense and having active hands.
“I think we came out tonight and really focused on that. We were able to get a lot of deflections and that led to easy baskets,” senior guard Ethan Thompson said.
The Beavers had 15 fast break points and the 12 steals were the most this season against an NCAA Division I opponent. The team’s eight blocks were a season high.
Thompson had a game-high 25 points to go with five rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and four steals.
Teammate Warith Alatishe produced his most complete game of the season with 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals.
Alatishe, a junior forward in his first year in the program and first year of major college basketball, has found his stride on offense in recent games.
"I love the way that he’s responded these last couple of weeks and he’s grown up," Tinkle said, added that Alatishe has grown comfortable with the team and playing at a higher level. That kind of performance, the coach said, is going to be the expectation every game.
Jarod Lucas added 10 points for Oregon State, which won its fifth straight conference home game for the first time in five seasons and will prepare to host Colorado on Saturday.
Timmy Allen led Utah, which was short two starters, with 24 points, nine rebounds, five assists and six of his team’s turnovers. Branden Carlson added 16 points.
Utah senior guard Alfonso Plummer, who lit up Oregon State for 35 points with 11 3-pointers in a Pac-12 tournament game last year, had four points Thursday while shooting 1 for 11 overall while missing all seven of his attempts beyond the arc.
A sophomore center, Carlson was limited to three minutes in the first half before picking up his second foul and sitting the rest of the way to halftime.
But he wasted no time getting involved in the second half.
The 7-foot sophomore scored 10 of his team’s points in a 13-2 run that saw the Utes erase a six-point deficit to lead 37-32.
Thompson and Lucas helped the Beavers answer with back-to-back 3s to put the home team back in front by one.
Carlson hit two free throws before OSU put together a stretch that Utah couldn’t’ answer.
Andela scored inside and soon after picked up his third foul with 15:01 left.
He stayed in the game and took advantage of the opportunity.
Andela dunked and later hit a rare outside jumper to give the Beavers eight straight points. The junior forward finished with seven points and three rebounds.
“Rodrigue, he actually motivates me when I see him get on the glass,” Alatishe said. “Get a big rebound or get a big dunk, he kind of motivates me to do the same. He brings a lot to our team.”
Added Tinkle in Andela: “We just trusted him there for a little bit. He did a good job and then we brought Roman (Silva) in for a little bit of offense and then finished with Rod on D until he fouled out” with 24 seconds left.
OSU’s Gianni Hunt scored a layin and Alatishe flushed a Thompson lob on an inbounds play to make it a 12-0 run and an 11-point lead.
Andela added a free throw before Thompson got consecutive slams from steals off the Beavers’ trapping pressure to complete the run for a 55-39 lead.
“I think we all just trusted each other, had each other’s backs, and ran the gaps and knew the help side was there,” Alatishe said of the defense.
