OSU men's basketball: Defense fails Beavers again in loss to Huskies

There’s no hiding what’s holding Oregon State back.

The Beavers aren’t playing well enough on defense, even in games where the offense is producing at a high clip. Coach Wayne Tinkle also points to players not putting the team first, which only adds to the problem.

Washington exposed what OSU has struggled with, allowing scoring near the basket, and pulled away in the second half Thursday night for an 82-72 win at Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers’ deficiencies have them ahead of only Utah in the Pac-12 men’s basketball standings with 13 regular-season games to be played.

“We scored enough points to win,” said Tinkle, whose team fell to 3-14 overall and 1-6 in conference play after a fourth straight defeat against teams with winning Pac-12 records. “We’ve got to defend, and it comes from pride, it comes from give a crap, toughness, and unfortunately we just didn’t have enough of those things tonight.”

Oregon State went into the game allowing opponents to shoot 54.3% from inside the 3-point arc on the season. Washington (9-7, 4-2) was 15 of 20 on two-pointers in the second half and 24 of 35 for the game.

UW shot 30 of 55 (54.5%) overall. That followed last Saturday’s game at UCLA in which the Beavers saw the Bruins shoot 29 of 47 (61.7).

The Huskies drove the ball and routinely found themselves at the basket.

Terrell Brown Jr. was the best example of that. The guard had a game-high 27 points to go with six rebounds and five assists. He shot 11 of 18 from the floor, and all but one of those attempts was inside the arc.

“Just like Coach said, we’ve got to come together more and just focus more intensively, especially down the stretch,” Beavers guard Xzavier Malone-Key said when asked to put his finger on that particular issue. “Holding each other accountable for things. That’s about it. But going forward, we’ll get better.”

Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 16 points and PJ Fuller 11 for the upstart Huskies, who won for the fourth time in five games and are in the middle of a program bounce-back after going 5-21 last year.

Dashawn Davis had 17 points and eight assists to lead Oregon State, which shot 27 of 59 (45.8%) and was 24 of 40 on two-pointers.

Roman Silva chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds, Glenn Taylor Jr. 10 points, Warith Alatishe nine points and 10 rebounds and Jarod Lucas nine points and five rebounds.

Silva, a senior center in his third year in the program, said player-generated leadership “is huge for us right now.”

“What it comes down to is a lack of awareness on certain things and a lack of, I hate to say it, but sometimes there’s a lack of effort,” Silva said. “Some guys aren’t paying attention. So leadership plays a big role. We’ve got to be better.”

Down two at halftime, Washington was the first to make a move in the second half.

The Huskies, taking advantage of the Beavers’ porous defense inside the arc, made their first three two-pointers after halftime.

They later scored six straight, four on transition baskets, to lead 48-43.

Four turnovers for the Beavers in a short stretch later fueled a 7-0 Huskies run as the visitors went ahead 60-50.

Washington later led by 11 twice before two Davis baskets closed the deficit to seven.

Later, a Davis layin and a Glenn Taylor Jr. free throw cut it to five. Soon after, the Beavers pushed the Huskies to the end of the shot clock and a forced shot, but Brown grabbed the rebound and scored.

Brown added a layin on the next possession to make it 71-62 with 4:15 left.

Oregon State would make it interesting, with Davis leading the way. He scored four in a row, the last two at the foul line with 2:31 left to make it a five-point game.

But the Beavers would get no closer than that, failing to make plays on both ends that could have changed the momentum.

“We’ve got to come together. We’ve got to be more cohesive,” Tinkle said when asked what his team needs to find for a full 40-minute effort. “And it’s not just game time. We’ve got to make it more about the team and not anything individual. That will lead to trusting, consistency defensively, where we don’t let a team shoot the percentage … now this is a couple in a row, a few in a row … time and time again shots right at the rim.”

Silva, more involved in the OSU offense in recent games, had five points and two offensive rebounds in the game’s first two minutes.

The teams traded the lead 14 times in the first half, 11 of those before Alatishe scored twice in the key to give the Beavers a 25-22 lead.

Oregon State took the lead for good in the half on consecutive three-point plays by Taylor and Dexter Akanno in a nine-second span, the second courtesy of a Davis backcourt steal. Silva and Taylor scored in the final minute to help the Beavers hold a 38-36 advantage at the break after finishing the half shooting 8 of 12.

Brown, the Pac-12’s leading scorer at 21 points a game, took nearly nine minutes to score for the first time but had nine points at halftime. The Huskies finished the half 7 of 11.

