OSU men's basketball: Competition for playing time leads to intense battles

Wayne Tinkle says the intensity and level of competition in the first few weeks of practice are probably at “an all-time high” in his eight seasons as head coach of Oregon State men’s basketball.
It was anticipated that might be the case as six of the seven scholarship players the Beavers brought in have at least two years of collegiate experience, and five of those six have played at NCAA Division I schools. Add in six returners who played key roles on an Elite Eight team, and the early battles for playing time are on.
“It’s been good and bad at times, to be honest. I love the competition. At times we’ve had guys trying to mark their territory, so to speak,” Tinkle said. “The neat thing is when we’ve challenged them to make it positive as far as our team’s growth, they’ve responded to that. The competition the last week or so has been really positive, pushing each other but encouraging each other through it all.”
A big part, the coach says, will be players’ acceptance of their roles once the starting lineup and playing rotation are determined. With only 200 total minutes in a game and only five players on the court at a time, not everyone can play.
“That’s going to be a challenge, and if we buy into it, the versatility that I think we have potentially could be a real strength of ours,” Tinkle said.
A real log jam could be created at the guard positions. Four of the incoming scholarship players — juniors Dexter Akanno, Dashawn Davis and Tre Williams and senior Xzavier Malone-Key — are guards. Returning are juniors Gianni Hunt and Jarod Lucas, who had significant parts in the Beavers’ postseason success last season.
“It’s what’s going to get you better and what’s going to push you,” Hunt said. “Iron sharpens iron at the end of the day, and that’s what we have here in this locker room and this gym.”
Added Lucas: “I think it’s been very good, day in and day out. You’ve got to compete, especially at the guard spots, we’ve got a lot of guards here. Having that many guards can only make you better. Especially with me and Gianni as the returners, it only makes you better.”
There will also be competition at the forward positions, where seniors Warith Alatishe, Rodrigue Andela and Maurice Calloo and sophomore Isaiah Johnson are the returners and junior Ahmad Rand and true freshman Glenn Taylor Jr. are the newcomers. Alatishe was a starter and Andela and Calloo key contributors for the Beavers last season.
Senior returner Roman Silva and junior newcomer Chol Marial are the only centers on the roster.
“He’s very versatile. He’s very long,” Silva said of the 7-foot-2 Marial, who played at Maryland. “He gets up the floor quicker than you think. He’s got great touch around the rim and behind the arc he shoots it really well, too. It’s great to see him progress.”
Silva echoed the belief that the on-court clashes bring out the best in everyone.
“It’s hard to take a day off here. No one wants to take a day off. The competition is that fierce,” he said. “We’re all competitors, we love it. It can be just a regular drill, guys are constantly competing and wanting to win every little drill.”
Corvallis High alum DyShawn Hobson and Jack Cherry, both guards, are walk-ons.
Last season, four of the five newcomers were inserted into what was primarily a nine-player rotation.
With so many options this year, the OSU coaching staff is trying to sell the idea of playing as hard as you can for three to five minutes, then being a team player and being excited that someone taking your place is able to keep up the tempo or defensive pressure.
“That’s what we’re going to be looking to do early, although we have to be healthy and we have to be productive if you’re called upon to take advantage of the depth that we think we have,” Tinkle said.
But eventually the rotation will be whittled down and wills will be tested.
Calloo, Lucas and Hunt displayed those leadership roles in the spring and summer, while Alatishe and Silva have been solid in those ways in recent weeks.
None of the newcomers have become leaders but Tinkle is hoping they do. Akanno and Williams have shown potential to do so.
“It’s easy to lead now, but when playing time and those starting positions are handed out you can’t wane in those moments,” Tinkle said. “You’ve got to continue with the positive leadership. That’s something we’re still trying to cultivate.”
Hunt says you can’t have too many leaders.
“Because if that’s the case then you have a whole bunch of guys that are holding everybody accountable,” he said. “And on a good team, that’s what it is. Everybody holding everybody accountable, whether you’re the last man or the first man. That’s how it’s supposed to be.”
