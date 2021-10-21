OSU men's basketball: Competition for playing time leads to intense battles

Wayne Tinkle says the intensity and level of competition in the first few weeks of practice are probably at “an all-time high” in his eight seasons as head coach of Oregon State men’s basketball.

It was anticipated that might be the case as six of the seven scholarship players the Beavers brought in have at least two years of collegiate experience, and five of those six have played at NCAA Division I schools. Add in six returners who played key roles on an Elite Eight team, and the early battles for playing time are on.

“It’s been good and bad at times, to be honest. I love the competition. At times we’ve had guys trying to mark their territory, so to speak,” Tinkle said. “The neat thing is when we’ve challenged them to make it positive as far as our team’s growth, they’ve responded to that. The competition the last week or so has been really positive, pushing each other but encouraging each other through it all.”

A big part, the coach says, will be players’ acceptance of their roles once the starting lineup and playing rotation are determined. With only 200 total minutes in a game and only five players on the court at a time, not everyone can play.