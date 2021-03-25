OSU men's basketball: Calloo finds path back to making an impact

“He’s had a positive impact in this run because he stayed with a positive mindset all the way through,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “It’s no surprise to us that he’s enjoying the success that he is, and obviously we need him to keep playing at that level to keep this thing going.”

Calloo followed the Colorado performance with six points in 14 minutes against Tennessee and 15 points (all in the first half) and five rebounds versus Oklahoma State as the Beavers (19-12) moved into Saturday’s Sweet 16 matchup with Loyola Chicago (26-4) in Indianapolis.

Looking back, Calloo said he didn’t let the demotion from starter to reserve have a negative impact on his outlook.

“I just felt I had to keep being myself and who I was that they recruited to come here and not step away from that, which is being vocal, shooting shots, playing defense and having a high motor,” he said.

Calloo said he chose Oregon State because the coaches believed in him and got to know him as a player and person. After a year at Iowa’s Indian Hills Community College, he felt his game fit the Beavers’ system “perfectly” and that all of the above made coming to Corvallis the right decision.

Tinkle says Calloo’s steps forward have been numerous.