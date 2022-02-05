OSU men's basketball: Buffaloes run away from Beavers in Boulder

Oregon State couldn’t overcome Colorado’s hot-shooting first half, continuing the Beavers’ defensive struggles in recent weeks.

The Buffaloes made their first eight 3-pointers and never lost control Saturday afternoon, rolling to an 86-63 win in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at CU Events Center in Boulder.

Colorado (14-9, 6-7) scored the first 13 points on its way to breaking a stretch of five losses in six games. OSU (3-17, 1-9) came back with the next eight points, five by Jarod Lucas, and later trailed 16-11.

But the rest of the half, and the game, belonged to the Buffaloes.

Luke O’Brien’s 3-pointer with 9:03 to halftime gave the home team a 32-13 lead and made Colorado 8 of 8 on 3s and 12 of 16 overall. Those eight long balls came from six different players.

The Buffaloes would get to 10 of 11 on 3-pointers in the first half and go to halftime leading 49-27 having shot 19 of 28 overall and 11 of 15 on 3s. The Beavers have allowed opponents to score 43 or more points in the first half of four of the past five games.

Oregon State got no closer than 19 in the second half. Colorado led by as many as 23 in the first half and 35 in the second.

OSU freshman forward Glenn Taylor Jr., who made his first collegiate start, had 10 points in the first half and finished with a career-high 15 points and four rebounds.

Maurice Calloo added 14 points and Lucas 13 for the Beavers, who lost their seventh straight game and will host California on Wednesday for the first of three consecutive contests at Gill Coliseum.

Keeshawn Barthelemy had 16 points and Jabari Walker 15 points and 11 rebounds for Colorado, which scored a combined 152 points in the previous three games.

Oregon State shot 23 of 60 (38.3%) overall, 6 of 19 on 3-pointers and 11 of 17 on free throws. Colorado was 32 of 56 (57.1%), 14 of 25 and 8 of 8, respectively.

Oregon State has shot under 40% shooting in the last three games and has allowed opponents to shoot 54.5% or better in four of the last five.

Colorado won the rebounding category 40-23.

Oregon State point guard Dashawn Davis, the Pac-12 leader in assists, injured his left ankle late in Thursday’s game at Utah and didn’t play Saturday. The Beavers had just four assists, their second-lowest total of the season.

OSU junior forward Isaiah Johnson (concussion) and senior guard Xzavier Malone-Key (back) didn’t travel on the two-game road trip.

Senior forward Warith Alatishe was limited in both games due to pain in his knees. The Beavers’ second-leading scorer, Alatishe had three points in six minutes Saturday. He had two points in five minutes at Utah.

Oregon State and Colorado meet again Feb. 15 in Corvallis in a game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 1 but postponed due to COVID protocols in the Colorado program.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

