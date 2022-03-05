OSU men's basketball: Beavers wrap up regular season with loss to Huskies

Oregon State played Washington evenly for the first 15 minutes of their Pac-12 Conference men’s basketball game Saturday evening in Seattle.

The Huskies held a 19-18 lead with 5 minutes left in the first half and then went on a 19-6 run before halftime to take control of the game. Washington won the regular-season finale for both teams, 78-67.

Oregon State (3-27, 1-19 Pac-12) will be the 12th seed in the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament and will play a first-round game at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Beavers will face the fifth-seeded team in the tournament, but that opponent had not been determined at press time. That game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

Against the Huskies (16-14, 11-9), Oregon State started quickly, taking a 3-0 lead on the first shot of the game by Jarod Lucas. The Beavers stayed close for most of a slow-paced opening half. But Washington’s Jamal Bey made a pair of 3-pointers in the final minutes of the half and Cole Bejama made another shot from beyond the arc for the Huskies as they pulled out to a 38-24 lead at the break.

Washington continued its run early in the second half, extending its lead 25 points, 58-33, with 13:30 left to play.

Washington won the rebounding battle, 35-25, mostly due to its advantage in defensive rebounds, 25-16. The Beavers had fewer defensive rebounding opportunities because Washington shot the ball well on Saturday. The Huskies made 32 of 57 field-goal attempts (56%) while Oregon State was 23 for 58 (40%).

Junior guard Dashawn Davis came off the bench to lead the Beavers with 17 points and six assists. Lucas finished with 13 points, Roman Silva had 12 points and Dexter Akanno had 10. Only seven players saw action for the short-handed Beavers.

Terrell Brown Jr. led Washington with 24 points and Bey had 15. Nate Roberts added 13 points and 16 rebounds, and Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 11 points.

WASHINGTON 78, OREGON ST. 67

OREGON ST.—Calloo 1-9 2-2 4, Taylor 1-4 0-0 3, Silva 5-11 2-2 12, Akanno 3-8 4-4 10, Lucas 3-6 4-4 13, Das.Davis 6-14 3-3 17, Rand 4-6 0-1 8. Totals 23-58 15-16 67.

WASHINGTON—Matthews 4-8 2-2 11, Roberts 6-10 1-3 13, Bey 5-16 2-2 15, Brown 12-14 0-1 24, Dae.Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Fuller 1-2 1-2 4, Bajema 3-4 0-0 8, Sorn 1-1 0-0 2, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Iglesia 0-1 0-0 0, Lundeen 0-0 1-2 1, Neubauer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 7-12 78.

Halftime—Washington 38-24. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 6-17 (Lucas 3-5, Das.Davis 2-3, Taylor 1-3, Akanno 0-2, Calloo 0-4), Washington 7-21 (Bey 3-11, Bajema 2-3, Fuller 1-1, Matthews 1-3, Brown 0-1, Dae.Davis 0-1, Iglesia 0-1). Fouled Out—Taylor. Rebounds—Oregon St. 23 (Rand 6), Washington 31 (Roberts 16). Assists—Oregon St. 13 (Das.Davis 6), Washington 14 (Dae.Davis 5). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 18, Washington 17. A—8,884 (10,000).

