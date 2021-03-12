OSU men's basketball: Beavers turn up the defense on Ducks to reach Pac-12 title game

Oregon State turned the tables on rival Oregon five days after a home loss to the Ducks in which coach Wayne Tinkle said his team got “boat raced” at Gill Coliseum.
The Beavers, playing with their season on the line Friday night, were the ones hitting clutch shots and holding the Ducks off late in the Pac-12 men’s basketball semifinal at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Oregon made its run, cutting a 19-point deficit to five with less than five minutes remaining.
But Oregon State more confidently handled the Ducks’ defensive pressure, and the Beavers returned to their standard on defense that got them to a double-digit lead.
In the end, fifth-seeded OSU claimed its second-ever berth in a conference championship game with a 75-64 win against top-seeded Oregon.
The Ducks made just three of their final 10 shots after a 20-6 run, capped by Eugene Omoruyi’s layin with 4:35 left, to close within 61-56.
“They were just pressuring us, turning us over a little bit and hitting some shots,” said Beavers senior Zach Reichle. “We just knew, like all game, get stops. That’s kind of what we hung our hat on, and got stops and finished the game.”
Oregon State (16-12) will meet the winner of Friday's late semifinal between Colorado and USC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the tournament championship and the conference's automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.
Jarod Lucas came to the rescue for Oregon State with a 3-pointer from the wing — at the end of the shot clock with two defenders closely guarding him — to restore the lead to eight.
That started an 8-0 run over the next three-plus minutes that put the Beavers in control.
“He makes big shots like that. You saw it last year in the tournament. You’ve seen that multiple times this year,” OSU senior Ethan Thompson said. “It’s always good to have a weapon like that on our team. Shout out to Jarod.”
The Ducks (20-6) came in winners of 11 of their last 12 and having made better than 57% of their shots from the floor in their past three games. They blistered the Beavers by making 15 of 23 three-pointers Sunday in an 80-67 win and were 45 of 80 on 3s the previous four games.
Oregon, the Pac-12’s leading 3-point team by makes and percentage, was 6 of 25 from deep Friday.
“We got into shooters. The whole scouting report last Sunday was to arrive with high hands, pressure them off the line. We didn’t do it,” Tinkle said. “We gave credit to them for hitting some tough shots, but there’s a reason we led the league in defensive percentage from 3. So the guys just responded and did what we did all year.”
Oregon State, led by Thompson’s 16 points, shot 25 of 50 overall, 10 of 19 on 3-pointers and 15 of 21 on free throws.
Thompson also had six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Warith Alatishe added 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, Zach Reichle 12 points and Rodrigue Andela 13 points and nine rebounds.
Chris Duarte, LJ Figueroa and Omoruyi each had 14 points for Oregon.
The Beavers went ahead 15 with the first five points of the second half, including a Reichle 3-pointer. Two Thompson 3-pointers, giving him five for the game, pushed the edge back to 15.
Soon after, Andela made two free throws and dunked off an Oregon turnover before Alatishe followed a teammate’s miss to put the Beavers ahead 55-36 with 13 minutes left.
The Ducks put the pedal down and made a hard charge.
Duarte scored five straight to cut it to 14 and, after Andela’s conventional three-point play, LJ Figueroa later added six in a row to get it to 11.
A Maurice Calloo 3-pointer was all the scoring the Beavers would get for more than six minutes. Oregon scored the next nine, the last four by Omoruyi, to make it interesting.
Following Lucas’ big 3, Andela hit a short jumper and Alatishe tipped in a missed Lucas long ball. Thompson added a free throw with 1:24 left and Oregon State was on its way back to the title game for the first time since 1988, when the Beavers lost to Arizona in Gary Payton’s sophomore year.
The Beavers used a 6-of-10 shooting start to jump out to an 18-9 lead.
Thompson, plagued by slow starts recently, made two 3-pointers to open the game. With Roman Silva picking up two early fouls, Andela came off the bench and quickly scored four points.
Oregon answered with a 10-0 run to take its first lead. A Lucas 3-pointer and four straight points from Dearon Tucker started a 14-4 stretch that put the Beavers in control the rest of the half.
The Ducks closed within six before Lucas and Thompson hit consecutive 3-pointers to help OSU go ahead 38-28 at halftime.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.