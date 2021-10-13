OSU men's basketball: Beavers tied for fourth in preseason media poll

Oregon State finished tied for fourth with Arizona in the Pac-12 men's basketball media poll released Wednesday.

The Beavers were picked 12th before the 2021 season then went on to win the conference tournament and win three NCAA tournament games to reach the Elite Eight.

Senior forward Warish Alatishe was named to the media’s 10-player preseason all-conference first team. Junior guard Jarod Lucas made the five-player second team.

UCLA received 32 of 34 first-place votes in the media poll. Oregon got the other two first-place votes and was second. USC was third.

Oregon State returns three primary starters as well as three key contributors.

Alatishe started all 33 games, senior center Roman Silva 24 and Lucas 23. Senior forward Maurice Calloo (10 starts), senior forward Rodrigue Andela (two) and junior guard Gianni Hunt (one) all played at least 13.4 minutes a game and had significant roles in the postseason success.

Gone are starters Ethan Thompson and Zach Reichle and reserves Tariq Silver and Dearon Tucker.

