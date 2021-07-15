OSU men's basketball: Beavers sign guard Xzavier Malone-Key

Xzavier Malone-Key is the latest player to sign with the Oregon State men's basketball season for the 2021-22 season.

The program announced the signing of Malone-Key, a 6-foot-4 guard from Philadelphia, on Thursday.

He attended Fairleigh Dickinson the last three years after transferring from Rider University. He started 26 games in 2019-20 and averaged 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists, while shooting 48.1% from the field. He scored a career-high 29 points in a win over Quinnipiac. He opted to sit out the 2020-21 season.

“We are thrilled to officially announce the addition of Xzavier to our program,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “He brings a lot of experience and athleticism to our team and will help us on both ends of the court. He’s a very good ball handler, has a knack of getting to the rim and is a tremendous finisher. He is the final piece of this class that we are all very excited about.”

Malone-Key is the seventh new player signed for the coming season. He joins 6-4 guard Dexter Akanno, 6-3 guard Dashawn Davis, 7-2 center Chol Marial, 6-8 forward Ahmad Rand, 6-6 forward Glenn Taylor Jr. and 6-5 guard Tre’ Williams.