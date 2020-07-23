OSU men's basketball: Beavers sign 2021 guard Dashawn Davis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State men’s basketball notched its first signing for the class of 2021 on Wednesday.

Dashawn Davis, a 6-foot-3, 180 pound guard who played junior college ball in Texas last season, announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Beavers.

After initially committing to Seton Hall in 2018, Davis instead elected to go the JUCO route and averaged 21.3 points and 6.1 assists for Trinity Valley Community College during the 2019-20 season.

This time around, he had received offers from Seton Hall, St. John's and New Mexico State, among others. Listed as a shooting guard by 24/7 Sports, Davis would theoretically join sophomores Ethan Thompson and Zach Reichle, as well as freshman Julien Franklin at the position by the time he arrives in Corvallis.

Davis’s signing follows up a 2020 Oregon State class that features four commits.

The Beavers returned to their practice facility to begin team workouts last week, and head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff have been communicating with recruits via phone call and video conference as the work around the limitations presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0