OSU men's basketball: Beavers put it together late to win third straight

“It was really good. Hats off to my teammates for helping me and everybody sticking together through the ups and downs,” Calloo said.

Oregon State was without senior center Roman Silva, who started six of the team’s first seven games, due to COVID-19 test results and contact tracing protocols. With Silva out, junior forward Rodrigue Andela, in his first year with the program, made his first start.

Absent from the Beaver bench due to test results and protocols were associate head coach Kerry Rupp and assistant coaches Marlon Stewart and Stephen Thompson.

That left Tinkle with director of basketball operations Joey Petschl, director of player personnel Tyler Copp and graduate assistant and video director Seth Yates to help him on the bench.

For those reasons, Tinkle said it was an emotional week.

“We asked our guys to come out and really have each other’s backs. No excuses, no explanations, to show what we’re made of,” the coach said.

It didn’t hurt that Cal had to play the last 23-plus minutes without junior guard Matt Bradley, the Bears’ best player and the team’s leading scorer the past two seasons.