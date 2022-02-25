OSU men's basketball: Beavers push 16th-ranked Trojans to 2 OTs but fall short

Wayne Tinkle isn’t one to accept moral victories.

But that’s all the Oregon State men’s basketball team and its coach were left with late Thursday night despite playing arguably its best game of the season.

Dashawn Davis hit a slew of shots to give OSU a chance, but eventually not enough fell and the Beavers came up short against 16th-ranked USC, 94-91, in double overtime at Gill Coliseum.

“I was really proud of our guys. Gave ourselves multiple opportunities,” Tinkle said of his squad, which suffered its 13th straight defeat. “It’s going to hurt when we watch the film, squandered some possessions, missed some free throws and didn’t rebound it. But what I loved is this group stayed resilient through it all and kept finding ways to battle back.”

Davis scored 21 straight Oregon State points from the 6:17 mark of regulation through the first basket of the initial extra period to give the Beavers (3-23, 1-15 Pac-12) a bright spot in what has been a difficult season.

Davis, a point guard, finished with a career-high 31 points on 14-of-24 shooting to go with seven assists.

“To be honest I was just out there really just playing my game and having fun. It’s that simple,” Davis said of his scoring spurt.

Jarod Lucas added 18 points with five 3-pointers, Maurice Calloo 12 points and six rebounds and Glenn Taylor Jr. 11 points.

USC’s Isaiah Mobley and Drew Peterson gave the Trojans (24-4, 13-4) a boost in the two extra periods.

Mobley had nine of his 19 points in that 10-minute stretch. It was Peterson’s two free throws with 26 seconds left in the second overtime that provided the visitors enough points to escape with a win. Peterson had 16 of team-high 23 points after halftime.

The Beavers were just 12 of 22 at the free-throw line, including 9 of 15 after halftime, committed 18 turnovers and lost the rebounding category by 10.

Davis’ 3-pointer from the top of the key with 3.3 seconds left tied the game. After a timeout, Peterson dribbled the ball off his foot and it was Oregon State that would get the last shot. But Warith Alatishe had his desperation 3-pointer blocked by Mobley.

A Davis floater in the key tied it at 83-all with 20 seconds remaining in the first overtime, then Alatishe blocked Peterson’s turnaround jumper to push the game to another extra period.

The game was tied twice in the second overtime before USC’s Ethan Anderson sank a runner to give USC the lead for good. Peterson then hit two at the line with 26 seconds left to make it a four-point game.

After Lucas made two free throws and USC’s Max Agbonkpolo 1 of 2, Davis missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer from the corner and teammate Dexter Akanno was off on a follow shot before Peterson grabbed the rebound and ran out the clock.

Calloo said any question about whether his team had given up on the season was answered.

“I felt like we all played tough together. Today was a day where we played 40 minutes-plus together and we just kept fighting to the end,” Calloo said. “We came up short but we’re ready for the next game on Saturday.”

That will be 12th-ranked UCLA, which is coming off Thursday’s 68-63 loss at Oregon.

The Beavers played with eight scholarship players, one more than they’ve played with in recent weeks due to injuries. The Trojans were without second-leading scorer Boogie Ellis due to an ankle injury.

Tinkle said he found out a lot about his team, notably that it didn’t back down when USC put the pressure on in crucial situations.

“That’s great. I love seeing it,” the coach said of the effort. “You look at how shorthanded we are and what we’ve been through. I couldn’t ask for me. We’ve got guys banged up mentally, physically. They’ve been through a lot.”

Oregon State served notice coming out of the halftime locker room that it wasn’t going to fade away, as it’s done in so many defeats this season.

The Beavers scored the first seven points — on a Calloo 3-pointer, two Silva free throws and a Taylor layin — to the game.

Soon after, OSU continued one of its best offensive stretches of the season. Two Lucas 3-pointers, giving him five for the game, gave the Beavers a 47-45 lead. Taylor added a layin, which further injected some life into a small home crowd starving for a reason to cheer.

An Ahmad Rand dunk off an Alatishe pass later put Oregon State back in front by a point. USC scored seven straight, but OSU had an answer with a Calloo 3-pointer and two Roman Silva free throws to close within one.

The Trojans came back with the next six and looked to be in control, up seven with 6:40 left. But the Beavers weren’t done.

Davis would score his team’s next eight points, the last two on a turnaround jumper with 3:38 left that had Oregon State within three. Davis would eventually extend that to 21 in a row for the home team, with one big shot after another down the stretch.

