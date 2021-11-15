OSU men's basketball: Beavers' late rally falls short in loss at Tulsa

Tulsa’s one extended offensive run was too much for Oregon State to overcome.

In a game that saw 20 lead changes and six ties through the first 30 minutes, the Hurricane used a 16-5 stretch Monday night to pull ahead and hold off the Beavers, 64-58, in a nonconference men’s basketball game at Tulsa’s Don Reynolds Center.

The Beavers (1-2) led 46-44 after a Maurice Calloo 3-pointer and a Rodrigue Andela reverse layin.

But that was where the Hurricane (2-1) began to take control. Tulsa came back with six straight points to take the lead for good.

OSU got as close as two on two occasions only to see the Hurricane later run off eight in a row over a four-minute period to lead 60-51 with 4:20 remaining.

But the Beavers found some offense, using a 7-0 to make it a two-point game on Warith Alatishe’s basket off an offensive rebound with 47 seconds left.

But that was all OSU could muster, and Tulsa made four straight free throws from there to close it out.

“We had multiple opportunities. But we’ve got to be real with ourselves. We’re not anywhere near where we need to be,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said.

Tinkle said his team was too casual with the ball, leading to 15 turnovers and multiple extra possessions for the opponent. Oregon State had too many defensive breakdowns, said Tinkle, who wasn’t happy with his team shooting 4 of 11 at the free-throw line. Tulsa was 16 of 20.

He pointed to the end of the first half, when the Beavers didn’t run the play that was called and turned the ball over. After a timeout, OSU gambled on a pass and allowed the ball to get up the court to a 3-point shooter, who was fouled. The Hurricane got two points out of the play.

“Things like that that we keep reminding our guys, execution, focus, attention to the scouting report defensively, offensively,” Tinkle said. “There’s a litany of errors, and it’s early. The thing that’s disappointing is I thought we did a lot of things good today as far as that extra pass, sharing the ball, a little more selfless. But there were a few key moments we lost that.”

Calloo had a game-high 20 points, including a career-best five 3-pointers, plus six rebounds for the Beavers, who return home to host Samford on Thursday.

Andela added 10 points and eight rebounds; Jarod Lucas nine points; Alatishe seven points, five rebounds and three assists; and Gianni Hunt five points, six rebounds and six assists.

Jeriah Horne, a transfer from Colorado, had 17 points and 10 rebounds and teammate Sam Griffin added 13 points for the Hurricane.

The teams were tied 34-all after a close first half that saw neither team lead by more than four points.

Calloo started off with the hot hand, making three 3-pointers in the first five minutes as the Beavers led 12-10. OSU took its biggest lead of the half at 16-13 on a Calloo layin.

Tulsa led 29-27 before Lucas made two late 3s. The second made it 34-31 Beavers, and the Hurricane got the final three of the half at the foul line, including two by Sam Griffin on a foul with no time remaining.

Calloo finished the half with 14 points. Lucas had six points and Hunt five points, five rebounds and four assists.

