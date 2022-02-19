OSU men's basketball: Beavers lack a spark in loss to Sun Devils

Oregon State failed to manufacture a run that would get the Beavers back in the game to stay Saturday.

Arizona State carried the momentum into halftime and never gave it back, pulling away in the second half for a 73-53 Pac-12 men’s basketball win at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

Glenn Taylor had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Beavers (3-22, 1-14), who lost their 12th straight game. Dashawn Davis added 13 points, Roman Silva eight points and eight rebounds and Maurice Calloo six points and nine rebounds.

Jarod Lucas, OSU’s leading scorer on the season, had four points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Marreon had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Sun Devils (10-15, 6-9), who won their third straight.

Oregon State needed a strong start to the second half to get back in it but didn’t have it.

Arizona State scored five points in less than a minute out of halftime to lead by 18.

The Beavers then got a Davis jumper and a Silva offensive follow, but OSU otherwise struggled to find offensive rhythm while the defense continued its season-long woes.

Down 14 at that point, Oregon State would get no closer than that from there while Arizona State would go ahead by as many as 26.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Oregon State had just seven scholarship players available. Forward Warith Alatishe, the Beavers’ second-leading scorer and top rebounder, didn’t play due to knee pain.

OSU guard Dexter Akanno, who missed the past two games with a hip injury, was available and played. The junior had two points, two rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes.

Oregon State forward Isaiah Johnson (concussion) and guards Xzavier Malone-Key (back) and Tre Williams (knee) didn’t travel for the two-game road trip. The Beavers lost 83-69 at No. 3 Arizona on Thursday.

Saturday, OSU shot 21 of 54 overall, 2 of 19 on 3-pointers and 9 of 12 on free throws. ASU was 28 of 62, 8 of 25 and 9 of 13, respectively. The Beavers had 19 turnovers to the Sun Devils’ 11.

Oregon State started the game slowly with five turnovers in the opening few minutes helping ASU jump out to an early lead.

After committing 25 turnovers in the previous three games combined, the Beavers had 10 turnovers in the first 11 minutes Saturday and fell behind 29-13.

But they bounced back with a 14-4 run, fueled by six points from Davis, including a steal and emphatic one-handed dunk that got the OSU bench energized. Calloo’s 3-pointer with 3:42 in the half capped the run to make it a six-point game.

But the Sun Devils responded with three straight made baskets and closed the half on a 9-2 run to lead 42-29 at halftime.

Davis had 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting and the Beavers 12 turnovers at the break.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.