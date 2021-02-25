OSU men's basketball: Beavers get defensive in final minutes to close out a win

“Roman was a monster in the second half,” Tinkle said, noting that he wasn’t happy with how the big man started the game.

Bradley had 20 points for the Bears (8-18, 3-16), who shot 11 of 36 after starting 8 of 10.

With his team down seven, Cal’s Makale Foreman hit a 3-pointer with 3:28 left to cut into the deficit. OSU couldn’t score on its possession, but Zach Reichle deflected Foreman’s next 3-point attempt. That led to two free throws by Lucas with 2:24 to go that provided the last of the Beavers’ points.

Bradley made two free throws and teammates Andre Kelly added two of his own with 1:34 to go to close the gap to two.

OSU’s Gianni Hunt would miss a layin, but he stole the ball as Bradley drove to the basket on the other end. That allowed the Beavers to run time off the clock.

Lucas missed a jumper with about eight seconds remaining, leading to Cal’s final possession.

“I can’t say enough about the character of our guys that bought in, that got back to our page and the way we do things,” Tinkle said, noting what he called some “out-of-character decisions offensively” in the first half.