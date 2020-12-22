OSU men's basketball: Beavers find defense late to pull out a win

Lessons are always more easily learned when the result is a win instead of a loss.
That’s where Oregon State stood Tuesday night after seeing a 15-point, second-half lead against Portland State disappear.
The Vikings came all the way back to take the lead, but the Beavers made the defensive plays they needed to and held on for a 67-62 win in a nonconference men’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum.
OSU (4-3) outscored PSU (2-4) 10-3 after the Vikings took a 59-57 lead on James Scott’s conventional three-point play with four minutes left heading into the final media timeout.
“That’s on us. We never should have let it get to that point,” said Beavers senior guard Zach Reichle of himself and his teammates. “They were the aggressor of the second half and we kind of let them keep getting back in the game. That’s not on the coaches to kickstart it. That’s on us.”
Reichle’s 3-pointer got Oregon State back in front. Rodrigue Andela made 1 of 2 free throws and PSU’s Amari McCray hit both of his to tie it. Khalid Thomas made 1 of 2 at the line with 2:13 left to put the Vikings in front.
But that was all the scoring that Portland State would get as the Vikings missed their last four field goal attempts.
OSU also struggled offensively down the stretch, but Andela came up with the biggest basket of the game when he backed down an opponent and scored at point-blank range for a 63-62 lead with 23 seconds to go.
The Beavers ran a play that hadn’t worked so well in earlier games but executed it cleanly this time.
“He took his time, got right up underneath the basket and scored it,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said. “I think his presence on the glass, a little bit defensively, really helped and that’s going to help with his confidence going forward.”
McCray was then called for an offensive foul while setting a screen, and OSU’s Jarod Lucas hit two at the line on the other end for a three-point advantage.
The Vikings missed again, and Warith Alatishe’s two free throws with 3.6 seconds remaining helped Oregon State improve to 15-0 in the all-time series against PSU.
The Vikings scored just 17 points in the first half but got 45 in the second.
“The emphasis was on defense,” Alatishe said. “We were allowing them to score too much in the second half and we had to adjust.”
Reichle had 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Lucas also had 15 points, with three 3-pointers, and three rebounds.
Alatishe, in his first year with the program, got his second double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds along with four assists, a block and a steal.
“Just his energy out there makes a difference in the game,” Reichle said of Alatishe, a 6-foot-7 forward. “I think his intangibles are really good as well. He does things that don’t show up on the stat sheet.”
Oregon State finished 20-of-53 shooting overall, 8 of 21 on 3-pointers and 19 of 29 on free throws. Portland State was 21 of 49, 7 of 21 and 13 of 16, respectively.
The Beavers turned around an early rebounding deficit to win the category 34-33, including 11 offensive with five of those by Alatishe.
Tinkle was concerned about PSU’s unrelenting full-court press. But the Beavers didn’t commit their first turnover against that press until early in the second half.
The Beavers finished with 10 turnovers to the Vikings’ 15. OSU had an 18-5 edge in points off turnovers.
OSU led by 15 at the half and still had that advantage when Reichle got the ball ahead to Alatishe for a transition dunk to quickly answer a PSU layin.
Both teams found offense that wasn’t readily there in the first half. But soon it continued for the Vikings but dried up for the Beavers.
Down 14, Portland State made 6 of 10 shots in a stretch that saw Oregon State miss seven straight. Suddenly, with the visitors scoring 12 in a row in five minutes, the Beavers were only ahead by two.
OSU had an answer, as two Alatishe baskets kept OSU in front. Lucas later hit two 3s in less than a minute, with the second extending the lead to 53-44 with 7:49 remaining.
But the Vikings weren’t done and had the Beavers fighting to the finish.
Tinkle said it was defensive breakdowns in fundamentals and scheme that made a game of it.
“That got them going. Then they were driving us and getting and-1s in the paint,” the coach said. “But down the stretch, at the four-minute timeout, we just said, ‘hey, we’ve been here before and now let’s make the plays to close this thing out.’”