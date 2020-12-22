OSU men's basketball: Beavers find defense late to pull out a win

Lessons are always more easily learned when the result is a win instead of a loss.

That’s where Oregon State stood Tuesday night after seeing a 15-point, second-half lead against Portland State disappear.

The Vikings came all the way back to take the lead, but the Beavers made the defensive plays they needed to and held on for a 67-62 win in a nonconference men’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum.

OSU (4-3) outscored PSU (2-4) 10-3 after the Vikings took a 59-57 lead on James Scott’s conventional three-point play with four minutes left heading into the final media timeout.

“That’s on us. We never should have let it get to that point,” said Beavers senior guard Zach Reichle of himself and his teammates. “They were the aggressor of the second half and we kind of let them keep getting back in the game. That’s not on the coaches to kickstart it. That’s on us.”

Reichle’s 3-pointer got Oregon State back in front. Rodrigue Andela made 1 of 2 free throws and PSU’s Amari McCray hit both of his to tie it. Khalid Thomas made 1 of 2 at the line with 2:13 left to put the Vikings in front.

But that was all the scoring that Portland State would get as the Vikings missed their last four field goal attempts.