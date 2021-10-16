OSU men's basketball: Beavers challenged to find last season's chemistry

Oregon State displayed just how much of a “team” it really was as the Beavers found unmatched success in the final weeks of last year’s college men’s basketball season.
Six different players led OSU in scoring during a run that saw the Beavers win 9 of 10 games to reach the NCAA Elite Eight. That included a stretch of five scoring leaders in as many games.
The challenge heading into the 2021-22 season is to find that same chemistry, continuity and unselfish play with a roster that includes seven new scholarship players.
“Last year we were just all playing to win. We didn’t care who scored the points,” said senior forward Warith Alatishe at Pac-12 media day in San Francisco earlier this week. “We didn’t care how it happened, we just wanted to win, and I think it’s really what elevated us to play our best basketball.”
Five of those six scoring leaders return, save for Ethan Thompson, who is now playing professionally with the Chicago Bulls organization.
Back are senior forwards Alatishe, Rodrigue Andela and Maurice Calloo, senior center Roman Silva and junior guards Gianni Hunt and Jarod Lucas. All but Andela, a key rebounder and defender, led the team in scoring at some point down the stretch.
Coach Wayne Tinkle says last year’s run wasn’t a “flash in the pan” but rather something the program had been building toward. Oregon State believes it was potentially headed toward a similar result in 2020 before the season was cut short due to the pandemic after the Beavers’ win against Utah in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.
“You never want to feel like you’ve arrived, certainly. I think it legitimizes what we’ve been able to do,” Tinkle said of last year’s strong finish. “We feel great about what we did but certainly now hunger for more.”
The coach praised Hunt and Lucas for their maturity since last season and “focusing on the things that matter” and not being affected by outside factors.
Tinkle also singled out Calloo, a first-year transfer last season whose role was initially limited because he wasn’t giving the team the defense and rebounding they needed.
But that changed, and he provided an offensive spark late, averaging 11 points while shooting 10 of 18 on 3-pointers over the final five games of the season.
That has sparked Calloo to continue to improve.
“He’s been remarkable this offseason and understanding that he’s got to loosen up and admit what his faults are and then go to work on them, and he’s certainly done that,” Tinkle said.
Calloo and the other returners have been challenged in the early weeks of practice by the mix of newcomers, which includes six transfers and a true freshman.
“There’s been some battles,” the coach admits.
Guards Dexter Akanno (Marquette), Xzavier Malone-Key (Fairleigh Dickinson), Tre Williams (Minnesota) and center Chol Marial (Maryland) all come with NCAA Division I experience.
Guard Dashawn Davis comes from Trinity Valley Community College, where he was a first team All-American junior college selection as a sophomore. Forward Ahmad Rank last played at USC Salkehatchie in South Carolina, where he led the junior college ranks in blocks the past two seasons.
Freshman forward Glenn Taylor Jr. is a four-star recruit from Arizona Compass Prep in Chandler, where Marial also played.
All of the transfers are juniors except for Malone-Key, who is a senior.
With so many players learning a new system and getting accustomed to expectations, how does a coaching staff go about trying to recreate chemistry that proved so valuable at the end of last season?
“It’s tough. It’s always a process,” Tinkle said. “Sometimes, unfortunately, it might take some tough losses. You can try doing it with drills and having events for team bonding and chemistry building. But really it needs to be carried out throughout the season, learning some tough lessons.”
Tinkle often uses the phrase “handing the keys to the bus” to the players to describe the accountability that needs to take place within the team.
Last year, with five new players and hurdles along the way, that took place a little later than it has for Tinkle’s previous teams. But it eventually happened, and the Beavers were playing their best at the right time.
“The sooner you do that the better off your team is going to be,” Tinkle said. “So we’re just going to hand it off to these guys and demand it every day. Just like we developed it through GP2 (Gary Payton II), to Stevie (Thompson), to Drew (Eubanks) to Tres (Tinkle) to Ethan (Thompson), these guys will pick up the baton and run with it.”
Alatishe is in just his second year with the program, but he understands what the coaching staff is trying to accomplish. Now he’ll be a part of helping the next group gain that understanding as well.
“I think it’s up to the returners to kind of pave the way for the new guys and instill the culture at Oregon State and hopefully get back to the tournament,” he said.
