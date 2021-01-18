OSU men's basketball: Beavers add transfer forward for next season

Oregon State men’s basketball announced on Monday the signing of forward Ahmad Rand, a 6-foot-8 junior forward and transfer from the University of Memphis, for the 2021-22 season.
Rand, from Lincolnton, Georgia, played two seasons at USC Salkehatchie, a junior college in Allendale, South Carolina, and was ranked the 11th-best JC player in the country by 247Sports.
He averaged 9.8 points and 8.2 rebounds as a sophomore and led the team to a 24-7 record. Rand led the National Junior College Athletic Association in blocked shots per game both seasons at nearly five per game.
“We’re thrilled with the addition of Ahmad Rand to our program,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said. “He’ll bring an incredible level of toughness and athleticism to our depth in the post. He’s a tremendous defender and protector of the rim, as well as an elite finisher on the offensive end.
“Ahmad’s a high-energy guy that’s going to make huge strides in the time he has to sit out before he’s eligible next season.”
Rand transferred to Memphis and played three games with the Tigers this season before deciding to transfer again He had a combined zero points, eight rebounds and one block in 18 minutes.
Memphis coach Penny Hardaway called Rand “the ultimate defender, shot blocker and rim protector” when Rand joined the Tigers.
Rand joins 6-3 guard Dashawn Davis in Oregon State’s recruiting class of 2021-22.
“Ahmad is an A-plus human and person and will be a great representation of Oregon State and the men’s basketball program,” said Jake Williams, who coached Rand at USC Salkehatchie. “He is an elite athlete with cat-like twitch and quickness. He changes the game on the defensive end with his supreme shot blocking ability and it’s impossible to keep off the offensive glass. He has developed his skill level and his body, and his best basketball is still ahead of him. Ahmad is a personal favorite of mine and I can’t wait to see the success he has with Oregon State.”