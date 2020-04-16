OSU men's basketball: Beavers add one more to signing class

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oregon State men’s basketball on Thursday announced a third player joining the program in the spring signing period.

Warith Alatishe, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward from Houston, Texas, played the last two seasons at Nicholls State.

He started 29 of 31 games as a sophomore, averaging 10.9 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 55.7% from the floor. He was an all-Southland Conference third-team selection and tied a single-game school record with 16 rebounds against Southeastern Louisiana.

Alatishe and the Colonels went 21-10 overall and 15-5 in the Southland. Nicholls was the No. 3 seed in the Southland tournament.

Alatishe also had interest from Georgia, Georgetown, Texas A&M and Wichita State.

Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle alluded to Alatishe possibly not playing this coming season after transferring. The addition of Alatishe gives the program 14 scholarship players, one more than the maximum allowed.