OSU men's basketball: Beavers accomplish goals in blowout win

Scoring came easily Friday morning against an overmatched and undersized opponent.
Oregon State instead focused on the defensive end as it prepares for a Pac-12 game next week.
The Beavers were plus-21 on rebounds and held Northwest, an NAIA school, to 28.1% shooting in a 114-42 men's basketball win at Gill Coliseum.
All 13 available players saw the floor, including walk-on Joey Potts, who stole the show in the final minutes with five points and three rebounds in his first-ever floor time. Julien Franklin and Tariq Silver also made their first official appearances as Beavers.
“We wanted to take a look at some things defensively, which we were able to do. Never mind the score, we were able to work on some things,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said. “This was a great opportunity for our team to make a step forward and we certainly did that.”
Oregon State (2-0) jumps into conference play at Washington State next Wednesday before returning to nonconference action four days later at home against Wyoming.
Ethan Thompson led six Beavers in double-digit scoring with 17 along with six rebounds. Jarod Lucas added 14 points, Maurice Calloo and Zach Reichle 12 apiece and Isaiah Johnson and Tariq Silver 10 each.
Warith Alatishe chipped in nine points and a team-high nine rebounds for the Beavers, who broke the Gill Coliseum and school records for margin of victory, which was previously 68. They were also two points short of the program’s single-game scoring mark.
OSU had eight players with three or more rebounds and four with six or more.
“I thought today was a great day to work on defensive positions and getting a lot of boards, and I thought we did a good job at that,” said Calloo, who six rebounds and four assists.
Northwest held a brief one-point lead for about 40 seconds before OSU began to find its rhythm.
Alatishe took a transition lob from Calloo for a dunk then grabbed an offensive rebound for a conventional three-point play. The junior forward was active early, with seven points and four rebounds in the game’s first four minutes.
The Beavers would find their rhythm and hold the Eagles scoreless for 10 minutes while running off 30 straight points.
OSU got many of those points in transition as Northwest struggled to take care of the ball. The Eagles had 14 turnovers by halftime (to five for the Beavers), and Oregon State was credited with 22 points off those miscues.
Thompson had 10 points at the break to lead the Beavers, who led 57-15 with scoring from 10 different players. Thompson had all of his 10 in the 30-0 stretch, with seven teammates also scoring in the run.
The Beavers started their original starters in the second half and went to its bench just a few minutes into the half after building the lead to 56.
All but Potts played at least 10 minutes.
“I think the biggest thing was play how we play no matter our opponent. It’s important to stay composed” regardless of the level of opponent, Reichle said. “I thought we did that for most of the game. I thought we let up a little bit in the second half from our discipline.”
Northwest, located in Kirkland, Washington, playing the game as an exhibition, got eight points apiece from Pa’Treon Lee and Cesar Sandoval.
The Eagles went 18-12 last year, 13-7 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Cal defeated Northwest 86-61 in an exhibition contest on Thursday at Gill.
Oregon State was unable to find a replacement for Colorado State in what was supposed to be a two-day, four-team event Wednesday and Thursday.
Instead it was played with just three teams. Tinkle thanks Northwest for its participation Friday,
The Beavers opened their season Wednesday with a 71-63 win against California in a nonconference game at Gill.
Silver, who didn’t play Wednesday due to an ankle injury, fell to the court with 5:40 left in the game and grabbed at his left leg. He was able to walk to the bench. Tinkle had no update on Silver immediately after the game.
Johnson, a 6-foot-6 true freshman forward, showed some back-to-the-basket moves early in the game.
The most noise from the Beaver bench came when Potts converted a three-point play with 2:07 left. He would soon follow that with a two-handed dunk off an offensive rebound.
Sophomore guard Gianni Hunt remained out with a concussion.
Oregon State shot 44 of 67 from the floor, including 10 of 18 on 3-pointers. Northwest was 16 of 57 and 3 of 22, respectively.
“Offensively we kept trying to preach keep sharing the ball and making it easy for each other, and we did that by and large,” said Tinkle, whose team had 29 assists, including four players with four or more.
