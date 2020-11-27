OSU men's basketball: Beavers accomplish goals in blowout win

OSU had eight players with three or more rebounds and four with six or more.

“I thought today was a great day to work on defensive positions and getting a lot of boards, and I thought we did a good job at that,” said Calloo, who six rebounds and four assists.

Northwest held a brief one-point lead for about 40 seconds before OSU began to find its rhythm.

Alatishe took a transition lob from Calloo for a dunk then grabbed an offensive rebound for a conventional three-point play. The junior forward was active early, with seven points and four rebounds in the game’s first four minutes.

The Beavers would find their rhythm and hold the Eagles scoreless for 10 minutes while running off 30 straight points.

OSU got many of those points in transition as Northwest struggled to take care of the ball. The Eagles had 14 turnovers by halftime (to five for the Beavers), and Oregon State was credited with 22 points off those miscues.

Thompson had 10 points at the break to lead the Beavers, who led 57-15 with scoring from 10 different players. Thompson had all of his 10 in the 30-0 stretch, with seven teammates also scoring in the run.