OSU men's basketball: Another signing puts program two over scholarship limit

Oregon State men’s basketball added one more to its current signing class Friday, leaving the program two over the 13-player scholarship limit.
Maurice Calloo, a 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward from Windsor, Ontario, Canada, played at Oklahoma State as a true freshman in 2018-19 and then this past season at Iowa’s Indian Hills Community College, where he started 24 of 33 games and averaged 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds. He had season highs of 20 points and 14 rebounds.
He shot 45.6% from the field, 35.1 from 3-point range and 76.7 from the free-throw line.
Indian Hills had a 30-3 record and were set to play in the junior college national tournament before the remainder of the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
At Oklahoma State, Calloo averaged 2.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 10.8 minutes in 16 games.
He was dismissed from the team in January 2019 following an alleged vandalism of two vehicles using a BB airgun in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and eventually committed to Cleveland State but didn't enroll. Two Oklahoma State teammates were also said to be involved and were also dismissed.
“Maurice is a tremendous addition to our team,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said in a release. “He’s a true inside, outside threat at 6-feet-10 and can shoot it with range. He also has the ability to put it on the floor and finish above the rim. His size and length, along with his athleticism, will be valuable tools for us defensively as well as on the glass. Mo is a real talent and will bring a lot to the forward positions.
“Coach (Hank) Plona and his staff at Indian Hills did a great job bringing him along and preparing him for this opportunity. He’s grown a ton through his experiences the last 18 months and is quite excited to be joining the Beaver family.”
Calloo is eligible for the 2020-21 season and will have two years of eligibility remaining. He also had interest from Cincinnati, Connecticut, Maryland and San Diego State.
Calloo joins Warith Alatishe (6-7, 200, forward), Rodrigue Andela (6-8, 245, forward) and Tariq Silver (6-5, 200, point guard) as signees this past week.
Alatishe (Nicholls State), Calloo (Oklahoma State) and Silver (Eastern Michigan) all have NCAA Division I experience. Andela and Calloo are coming directly from junior colleges.
Isaiah Johnson (6-7, 210, forward), a current high school senior who signed with the Beavers in November, played at Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance, California, with OSU freshman Gianni Hunt.
Under current NCAA transfer rules, Alatishe would have to sit out the coming season if his waiver to play immediately is denied. If so, that would still leave OSU one over the maximum 13 scholarship players allowed.
Oregon State made no announcement and had no comment Friday on its current roster status and potential changes.
