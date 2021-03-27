OSU men's basketball: Another resilient effort carries Beavers into Elite Eight

The Beavers continued that Saturday by putting the clamps on eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago (26-5), which came in with the nation’s fourth-best field goal percentage. Facing the top team in the country in scoring defense, they were also the first to get some traction on offense, which proved to be a big factor.

“There’s no doubt in our guys’ minds. They really believe that this is there time,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “It was what we said before we left the locker room, that we’re not going to get rattled, this is our time, it’s meant to be. Let’s go play ball.”

Up eight at halftime, Oregon State found some offense early in the second half, making four of its first five shots.

Limited to six first-half minutes after picking up his second foul, Lucas scored for the first time on a 3-pointer that gave the Beavers a 33-22 lead.

Thompson hit a contested jumper at the end of the shot clock and later took a long inbounds pass from Warith Alatishe for a dunk and a 37-24 advantage with 12:49 left.

Loyola got its offense untracked with a 6-0 run. The Ramblers closed within seven three different times and then to six on a Lucas Williamson 3-pointer.

The Beavers were able to answer every basket in that stretch.