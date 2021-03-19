OSU men's basketball: All-around effort delivers program's first NCAA tournament win since 1982

Oregon State’s postgame celebration really wasn’t much of a celebration at all, as the players seemed ready to prepare for the next opponent.

The Beavers proved Friday that their improbable run through the Pac-12 tournament as the fifth seed was no fluke, and the season rolls ahead.

Twelfth-seeded OSU grabbed momentum from fifth-seeded Tennessee nearly from tipoff and never gave it back thanks to an unrelenting defensive effort and some timely offense. The result was a 70-56 win in an NCAA men’s basketball Midwest Regional first-round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Led by Roman Silva’s 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting, the Beavers (18-12) claimed the program’s first NCAA tournament win since 1982.

“It feels great to be able to give it to Beaver Nation,” said Silva, a senior center whose team is 8-2 in its last 10 games. “There were some rough parts early in the season and we’ve really come in stride. We hear everything and we appreciate all the love and it feels great to be able to give it to them. As much as we love to give that to them, we’re not done yet.”

Next up is a second-round matchup Sunday with fourth-seeded Oklahoma State, which got past 13th-seeded Liberty, 69-60.