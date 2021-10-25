OSU men's basketball: After a difficult year, Malone-Key finds hope in a new team

With all the uncertainty during the pandemic and his mother’s illness, not playing last year felt like the right move. Instead, he focused on doing what he could for his mom and getting his degree in communications, which he did all by computer.

He had plenty to fill his schedule, which included coaches from 10 to 15 schools contacting him after he entered the portal.

“It was a surreal moment, but it was a blessing at the same time,” Malone-Key said. “I was in such a tough situation at home, but there was still hope.”

Corvallis was a good place to continue his career, he said, because it’s 3,000 miles from home and provides an opportunity for isolation that will help him prepare for what he hopes is a career playing professionally.

He had hernia surgery earlier this year and has been back on the court for a few weeks. Malone-Key said he had a “great summer” that included therapy and gaining some weight. Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said Monday was the first time he’s been able to go 100%.