OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Washington

Washington goes to Gill Coliseum to play Oregon State on Thursday night having won three of its last four games. Here’s a look at the Huskies.

The Huskies (8-7, 3-2 Pac-12) have conference wins at Utah (74-68) and at home against California (64-55) and Stanford (67-64) and losses at Arizona (95-79) and Colorado (78-64). Washington is coming off the Stanford game last Saturday, with Terrell Brown Jr. scoring 25 and Jamal Bey 17 for the Huskies. Washington led by 18 at halftime, only to see Stanford close within two in the final minute.

Washington didn’t play either of its early December Pac-12 games, at home against UCLA and at Arizona, due to COVID issues in the Huskies’ program. Washington forfeited the UCLA game because of Pac-12 policy after the teams couldn’t mutually agree on a rescheduled date. Washington lost at Arizona on Jan. 3.

Brown, a 6-foot-3 senior guard who went to high school in Seattle and is in his first year with the Huskies after transferring from University of Arizona, averages 21 points, four rebounds, four assists and a team-best 41 steals. He’s shooting 45% overall, 27.6 on 3-pointers and 78.1 on free throws.

Brown, leading the Pac-12 in scoring, has nine 20-point games, including a season-high 32 on 13-of-18 shooting against South Dakota State and 28 versus Arizona. He’s now on his fourth college team, having played one year at Shoreline Community College, two at Seattle University and one at Arizona before heading back home.

Teammate Emmitt Matthews Jr., a senior forward, averages 11.3 points and 4.8 rebounds. Bey, a senior guard, adds 9.0 points and 4.1 rebounds.

As a team, the Huskies shoot 39.3% overall, 31.0 on 3-pointers and 67.8 at the foul line. Opponents shoot 44.3, 34.2 and 70.4, respectively. Washington has a minus-9.1 rebounding margin and a plus-0.9 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Washington is first in the Pac-12 in steals (9.4), fifth in free throw percentage, eighth in 3-point percentage, ninth in scoring (69.7), 11th in field goal percentage and rebounds (31.6) and 12th in assists (12.1).

Mike Hopkins is in his fifth year as the Huskies’ head coach. He’s led the team to one NCAA tournament and an NIT berth.

Hopkins reportedly won't be on the bench tonight. Assistant Will Conroy will serve as acting head coach.

Washington leads the all-time series with Oregon State 163-143.

OSU won the only meeting last season, 91-71 at Gill Coliseum. The teams are scheduled to meet again March 5 in Seattle in the final game of the regular season.

