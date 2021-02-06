OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Washington State

Washington State comes to Gill Coliseum on Saturday for the second game of the season with Oregon State. Here’s a look at the Cougars.
WSU (11-7, 4-7) has a two-game winning streak entering Saturday’s game. The Cougars won 77-62 at Washington on Sunday and then got their first victory at Oregon since 2009 on Thursday with a 74-71 win in Eugene. Isaac Bonton had 23 points, four assists and three steals against the Ducks.
WSU won its first eight games of the season, including a 59-55 home win against Oregon State on Dec. 2 in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.
Bonton, a senior guard from Portland’s Parkrose High School, had 15 points, seven assists and three steals in a poor-shooting game for both teams. The Cougars shot 19 of 58 and the Beavers 21 of 59.
WSU’s 32.8% shooting was the Cougars’ third-lowest mark of the season and worst in conference play. Oregon State’s 35.6% was its second-worst mark of the season.
Zach Reichle had 12 points and Warith Alatishe 11 points and 10 rebounds for OSU.
Oregon State led 26-23 at halftime and quickly extended that to double digits. It was still a 10-point lead when Washington State used a 13-1 lead to go back ahead.
The Beavers answered to go back ahead by four before an 11-0 Cougars run put the home team ahead for good.
Bonton leads WSU with 18.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He shoots 40.4% overall, 32.6 on 3-pointers and 66.7 at the free-throw line.
Sophomore guard Noah Williams averages 13.3 points and 3.2 rebounds and freshman forward Efe Abogidi 9.2 points and 7.7 rebounds with a team-best 26 blocks.
Bonton is second in the conference in scoring and steals. Abogidi is second in rebounds and Williams is fifth in 3-point percentage (44.9).
As a team, the Cougars shoot 41.6% overall, 34.3 on 3s and 68.1 on free throws. Opponents shoot 39.9, 31.0 and 73.3, respectively.
WSU is second in the Pac-12 in opponent field goal percentage and third in defensive rebounds (27.1), total rebounds (37.7) and opponent 3-point percentage.
The Cougars are 10th in scoring (68.1) and fourth in points allowed (66.8) for the season. In conference games only, they’re 11th in scoring (66.7) and ninth in points allowed (72.4).
Oregon State leads the all-time series with Washington State 174-126.
The Cougars have won the last two. The teams met just once last year, with the Cougars taking an 89-76 win in Pullman.
Oregon State won 10 of the previous 11.
