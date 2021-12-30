OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Utah

Utah comes to Gill Coliseum on Thursday night as the Pac-12 jumps back into conference play in men’s basketball this week. Here’s a look at the Utes.

Utah (8-4, 1-1 Pac-12) is coming off a 55-50 home win against Fresno State on Dec. 21.

Marco Anthony had 11 points and six rebounds and Lahat Thioune 10 points and six rebounds for the Utes. Utah shot 20 of 51 (39.2%) overall but held the Bulldogs to 19 of 57 (33.3).

Three days earlier, Utah lost 83-75 at Missouri. Utes leading scorer Branden Carlson, a 7-foot junior center, didn’t play in both the past two games because he was in health and safety protocol but is expected to play Thursday.

Utah opened the season 6-0 before running into ranked teams BYU (a 75-64 home loss) and USC (93-73 road loss). The Utes also have home wins against Tulsa (72-58) and California (66-58), teams that have defeated Oregon State in games away from Gill this season.

Carlson is averaging 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds and has a team-best 22 blocks. Senior guard Both Gach adds 12.2 points and senior guard David Jenkins Jr. 11.9 points. Jenkins is in his first year at Utah after spending two seasons at South Dakota State and two at UNLV.

As a team, the Utes shoot 42.9% overall, 33.2 on 3-pointers and 78.4 at the free-throw line. Opponents shoot 40.0, 24.6 and 67.3, respectively. Utah’s 3-point defensive percentage is third in the country.

The Utes have a plus-3.0 rebounding margin and a minus-1.9 turnover margin.

Head coach Craig Smith is in his first year with the program. He spent the previous three seasons as head coach at Utah State, where he helped the Aggies qualify for the NCAA tournament all three years. He was previously four seasons as the head coach at South Dakota.

Larry Krystkowiak, who played and coached with Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle at the University of Montana, was fired last March as the Utes’ head coach after 10 seasons.

Utah leads the all-time series with Oregon State 19-17. But the Beavers have won the last four meetings and are 13-3 against the Utes in Corvallis. Last year, OSU won 74-56 at home and 75-70 in Salt Lake City.

