OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — USC

Coming off its first loss of the season, fifth-ranked USC hosts Oregon State in a conference game Thursday night (tipoff at 8, ESPNU). Here’s a look at the Trojans.

USC (13-1, 3-1 Pac-12) was outscored 18-8 in the final six minutes of its 75-69 loss at Stanford on Tuesday.

Isaiah Mobley had 16 points, seven rebounds five assists to lead the Trojans, who are 347th of 350 NCAA Division I teams in free throw percentage at 60.7. They shot 21 of 32 (65.6%) against Stanford.

USC’s Pac-12 wins this season have come at home against Utah (93-73), at Washington State (63-61) and at California (77-63).

Mobley, a 6-foot-10 junior forward, leads the Trojans with 15.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game and a team-best 12 steals. He shoots 48.4% overall, 46.3 on 3-pointers and 64.2 on free throws.

His four 20-point games this season came in a five-game stretch between early and mid-December. He has five double-doubles.

Senior forward Chevez Goodwin adds 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds, junior guard Boogie Ellis 12.1 points and 3.9 rebounds and senior guard Drew Peterson 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Ellis is in his first year at USC after playing two seasons at Memphis, where Oregon State junior forward played three games last season before transferring. Goodwin and Peterson are also previous transfers.

As a team, the Trojans shoot 48.8% overall, 34.8 on 3s and 60.7 at the foul line. Opponents shoot 36.1, 28.6 and 69.3, respectively. USC’s defensive field goal percentage is third in the country.

Andy Enfield is in his ninth year as the Trojans’ head coach. USC has made four NCAA tournament appearances in that stretch, including a run to the Elite Eight last year.

USC leads Oregon State 76-67 in the all-time series and has won eight of the last 11 against the Beavers. The teams met twice in 10 days last year, with OSU winning 58-56 in Corvallis and the Trojans 75-62 in Los Angeles.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

