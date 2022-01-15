OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — UCLA

Oregon State tries to get a road split Saturday night when it heads to third-ranked UCLA. Here’s a look at the Bruins.

UCLA (10-2, 2-1) took its second loss of the season Thursday, falling 84-81 in overtime to visiting Oregon. Johnny Juzang had 23 points and nine rebounds to lead five Bruins in double-digit scoring. It was Juzang’s third 20-point game of the season.

Juzang, a junior guard, averages 16.6 points and 5.0 rebounds. He shoots 43.5% overall, 36.4 on 3-pointers and 80.8 on free throws.

Junior wing Jaime Jaquez Jr. adds 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds with a team-high 13 steals. Senior guard Jules Bernard averages 13 points and 4.8 rebounds and junior guard Tyger Campbell 12.6 points and 4.7 assists.

Campbell is the reigning Pac-12 player of the week. He leads the conference in 3-point percentage at 49.1.

As a team, UCLA shoots 45.1% overall, a conference-best 37.1 on 3-pointers and 69.1 at the foul line. Opponents shoot 42.0, 31.9 and 69.0, respectively.

The Bruins have a plus-7.2 rebounding margin and a plus-3.1 turnover margin.

UCLA, which reached last season’s Final Four, was picked to win the Pac-12 by the media that covers the conference.

Mick Cronin is in his third season as the Bruins’ head coach. He has led teams to 12 NCAA tournament berths. Cronin was previously the head coach at Cincinnati, his alma mater, for 13 seasons, and at Murray State for three.

UCLA leads the all-time series with Oregon State 99-40, including a 56-8 edge in games in Los Angeles. OSU’s last win at Pauley Pavilion came in 2016.

Last season, the Bruins won the only regular-season matchup with the Beavers, 57-52 at Pauley. But OSU won the rematch, 83-79 in overtime in a Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal. Bernard made 1 of 2 free throws with three seconds left in regulation, allowing the game to go to the extra period.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0