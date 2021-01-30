OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — UCLA

No. 23 UCLA hosts Oregon State in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game Saturday afternoon at Pauley Pavilion. Here’s a look at the Bruins.
Conference-leading UCLA (12-3, 8-1 Pac-12) had a seven-game winning streak ended last Saturday when Stanford took a 73-72 overtime win in Santa Cruz, California.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads a balanced offense attack, as the Bruins have five players averaging between 9.9 and 12.9 points per game.
The sophomore wing is at 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds. He shoots 47.6% overall, 42.0 on 3-pointers and 66.7 at the free-throw line.
Sophomore guard Johnny Juzang averages 12.4 points. He had 27 against Stanford, including five 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Tyger Campbell adds 11.7 points and 6.2 assists.
UCLA lost senior guard Chris Smith (12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds) for the season to a knee injury suffered Dec. 31 against Utah.
As a team, the Bruins shoot 46.2% overall, 38.4 on 3s and 74.7 at the foul line. Opponents shoot 43.1, 31.7 and 75.4, respectively.
UCLA leads the Pac-12 in 3-point percentage and fouls (15.9); the Bruins are second in points (76.3) and field goal percentage and third in offensive rebounds (11.3) and rebounding margin (6.7). They are also 10th in steals (5.3) and 11th in blocks (2.7).
UCLA leads the all-time series with Oregon State 98-39. The past nine seasons have been competitive, with the Bruins holding a 9-6 edge in that stretch. UCLA won the previous 13 meetings.
The Bruins won last year’s only matchup with the Beavers, 62-58 in Corvallis.
