OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Tennessee

Oregon State and Tennessee meet Friday in an NCAA Midwest Region first-round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (1:30 p.m. PT, TNT). Here’s a look at the Volunteers
Sixth-year head coach Rick Barnes and Tennessee lost 73-68 to Alabama in a Southeastern Conference semifinal Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee. The Volunteers defeated Florida 78-66 in a quarterfinal.
Fifth-seeded Tennessee was the 19th overall seed in the tournament and 12th-seeded Oregon State the 46th. The Volunteers were 13th and the Beavers 91st in the final NCAA NET rankings, a tool used to fill out the 68-team bracket.
Tennessee went 3-3 in its final six regular-season games while shooting 41.6 overall and averaging 68 points to drop its season averages to 44.3 and 72.5, respectively.
The Volunteers beat Florida 65-54 in the regular-season before facing the Gators five days later in Nashville.
Tennessee was a combined 4-5 against SEC teams named to Sunday’s bracket. The Volunteers were 3-0 in nonconference games against NCAA tournament teams, beating Colorado (56-47), Appalachian State (79-38) and Kansas (80-61), all at home.
The team is led by two freshmen guards, Jaden Springer (12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists) and Keon Johnson (11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds). Both were named to the SEC all-freshman team and both came off the bench for 10 games this season.
Springer shoots 47.0% overall, 44.4 on 3-pointers and 80.6 on free throws.
Junior guard Victor Bailey Jr., who played two seasons at Oregon, averages 11 points a game.
Senior forward John Fulkerson averages 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. Fulkerson’s status for Friday is uncertain after he took two vicious elbows to the head in the SEC tournament game against Florida.
Also making contributions for the Vols are senior wing Yves Pons (8.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, team-best 47 blocks), sophomore guard Santiago Vescovi (8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, team-high 50 3-pointers) and sophomore guard Josiah-Jordan James (8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, team-best 34 steals.
As a team, Tennessee shoots 44.3% overall, 33.8 on 3-pointers and 74.6 at the foul line; opponents shoot 39.8, 31.8 and 73.1, respectively.
Nationally, the Volunteers are 16th in blocks (4.9), 19th in field goal percentage defense, 23rd in scoring defense (63.2) and 32nd in free throws made (15.0).
Tennessee is making its 23rd appearance in the NCAA tournament. Barnes has made the tournament 25 times as a head coach, three times with the Vols.
Oregon State has won three of four previous meetings against Tennessee. The last came in in 1990-91 season, with the Beavers winning 82-66 at home.
OSU coach Wayne Tinkle on the Volunteers: “They’re an athletic group that plays extremely hard. A lot of skill. They come at you. For us, the challenge is going to be trying to slow them down a little bit, keep them in the halfcourt. We’ve got to get quality shots. That’s objective number one. They make it hard on you there. To take care of the ball. Then we feel we’ve got the guys that can score inside and out, and we’re a pretty good defensive team. It’s going to be a heck of a challenge.
“But it’s a style of play we’re not too unfamiliar with. We’ve got some pretty good teams in our conference, and the teams that we played just last week, UCLA, Oregon and Colorado, are all very, very good teams with some of the same characteristics. So it’s not like we’re going to be facing a team that we haven’t seen in quite a while. They are a really, relay good group. They play hard. But again, I think we’ve got some pretty good experience from the quality teams that we’ve played against in the last couple months in the Pac-12.
“The two freshman guards, they’ve got size, strength, athleticism, skill. Even across the board, Vescovi’s tough. What we’ve got to do is make sure we’re locked into what we need to do and try to put ourselves in position to where we can get quality shots. They really are disruptive defensively. But we’ve seen that.”
Tinkle said he won’t overwhelm his players with information or intimidation regarding Tennessee. “We’ve just got to go out there and play,” he said.
Oregon State senior guard Ethan Thompson on the Volunteers: “They’re a pretty skilled team, especially on the defensive end. Pretty athletic.”
Thompson said taking care of the ball, handling pressure and getting good shots will be an emphasis against Tennessee, as they were for the Beavers in recent games.
Thompson was asked how playing in the Pac-12 has prepared him for facing the Volunteers’ talented guards. He said his team faces good guards every night in the Pac-12. He says having that experience gives him confidence going into
“I think it prepared us very well for this tournament, just because playing against experienced guards and athletic, defensive guards as well, it gives you so many different looks playing in the Pac-12,” Thompson said.
