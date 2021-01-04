OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Stanford

Oregon State hosts Stanford on Monday afternoon in a rescheduled men’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum. Here’s a look at the Cardinal.

Stanford is 5-3 overall and 1-1 in Pac-12 play after Saturday’s 73-56 loss at Oregon. Spencer Jones and Bryce Wills had 12 points each to lead four Cardinal players in double-figure scoring. The Cardinal led by two at halftime but was outscored 43-24 in the second half as the Ducks made nine 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes.

The loss ended a four-game winning streak, which included a 78-75 win against Arizona on Dec. 19 in Santa Cruz, California. Stanford has yet to play a home game due to COVID-19 protocols in Santa Clara County, where the university is located.

Oscar da Silva, a 6-foot-9 senior all-conference forward, is the team’s leading scorer at 17.9 points per game. He also averages 6.0 rebounds. Da Silva, from Germany, shoots 65.8% overall, 38.5 on 3-pointers and 79.1 on free throws.

Senior guard Daejon Davis chips in 13.8 points and 4.2 rebounds. He’s missed three of the team’s last four games due to a lower leg injury.

Davis played against Arizona but not Oregon.