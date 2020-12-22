OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Portland State

Oregon State hosts Portland State in a nonconference men’s basketball game at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Gill Coliseum. Here’s a look at the Vikings.

Portland State (2-3) will play its third game in five days after back-to-back home games against Weber State with a Friday loss (94-66) and a Sunday win (74-72). In the win, James Scott had 26 points and Khalid Thomas 20. Both had three 3-pointers and six rebounds.

PSU also has a home win against Northwest University (88-48) and road losses to Portland (86-73) and Washington State (69-60).

The Vikings had major turnover on their roster in the offseason, losing all five starters and their top six scorers from a squad that went 18-14 overall and 12-8 in the Big Sky Conference last season.

Scott, a 6-foot-5 senior guard, averages 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds and has a team-best 10 steals. He’s shooting 42.2% from the floor overall, 32.0 on 3-pointers and 58.3 at the free-throw line.

Thomas, a 6-10 graduate forward from West Linn, averages 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Scott and Thomas are both first-year players for the Vikings who are at their third school after high school. Scott played at Kennesaw State and Temple and Thomas at Southern Idaho and Arizona State.