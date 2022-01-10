OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Oregon

Oregon and Oregon State continue the most-contested rivalry in NCAA men’s basketball Monday night at Gill Coliseum. Here’s a look at the Ducks.

Oregon (8-6, 1-2 Pac-12) last played Jan. 1, collecting a 79-66 home win against Utah. The Ducks got season-high scoring from Will Richardson (26 points, five rebounds, three assists) and Jacob Young (22 points). Oregon shot 30 of 54 overall, including 18 of 28 in the second half. Richardson was 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.

The Ducks have won two straight and three of four since consecutive losses at home to Arizona State (69-67 OT) and at Stanford (72-69).

As a team, Oregon shoots 46.6% overall, 34.9 on 3-pointers and 65.7 at the free-throw line. Opponents shoot 43.7, 33.3 and 70.8, respectively.

Richardson, a senior guard, averages 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. This season, he is shooting 46.6% overall, 45.3 on 3s and 72.2 at the foul line.

Junior guard De’Vion Harmon, a transfer from Oklahoma, averages 10.1 points. Young, in his first year at Oregon after playing at Texas and Rutgers, averages 10.1 points and 3.1 rebounds. His older brother Joe played at Oregon (2013-15) and was a second-round NBA draft pick.

Ducks coach Dana Altman is in his 12th year with Oregon and is two wins short of 700 for his career. Altman’s roster includes eight new players, and four of those newcomers are averaging double-digit minutes.

Oregon sophomore guard Gabe Reichle is the younger brother of OSU alum Zach Reichle, a senior on the Beavers’ 2020-21 NCAA Elite Eight team.

Oregon State leads the all-time series with Oregon 192-165 and the Beavers have won six of the last nine against the Ducks. Last season, the teams each got regular-season road wins before OSU won 75-64 (the same score as in Eugene about two months earlier) in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals in Las Vegas.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.