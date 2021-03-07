OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Oregon

Oregon State hosts Oregon on Sunday in the most-contested rivalry in college basketball when the programs meet for the 356th time. Here’s a look at the Ducks.
Oregon (18-5, 13-4 Pac-12) enters Sunday’s game at Gill Coliseum (5 p.m., FS1) having won nine of its last 10. The Ducks can clinch the regular-season conference title for a second straight year with a win.
Senior guard Chris Duarte averages 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists with a team best 53 3-pointers, 40 steals and 19 blocks.
He shoots 53.8% overall, 43.4 on 3-pointers and 80.0 at the free-throw line. He’s fourth in the Pac-12 in scoring, fifth in 3-point percentage and second in steals (1.9).
Duarte has nine 20-point games this season and is averaging 21.4 points in the past four while shooting 28 of 49 (57.1%) overall and 11 of 22 (50.0) on 3-pointers. He has 11 games with three or more 3-pointers this season.
Senior forward Eugene Omoruyi adds 16.9 points and 5.4 rebounds; senior wing LJ Figueroa 11.9 points and 6.4 rebounds; junior forward Eric Williams Jr. 10.5 points and 6.4 rebounds; and junior guard Will Richardson 10.0 points. Figueroa is third in the conference in steals (1.6).
As a team, Oregon shoots 46.5% overall, 36.7 on 3s and 71.3 at the foul line. Opponents shoot 42.9, 33.1 and 76.6, respectively.
The Ducks are first in the Pac-12 in field goals made (27.3), 3-pointers (8.1) and steals (7.6) and second in field goals attempted (58.8).
In scoring, they are fourth in all games (73.9) and in conference games only (72.4). In points allowed, Oregon is third in all games (66.9) and fourth in Pac-12 games (68.4).
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Oregon State defeated Oregon 75-64 on Jan. 23 in Eugene in the teams’ first meeting this season.
Ethan Thompson had 19 points, Warith Alatishe 14 points and 16 rebounds and Jarod Lucas 13 points for the Beavers. OSU led by as many as 12 in the first half and six at halftime. Oregon tied the game quickly after halftime before the Beavers used a 12-1 run to pull away and eventually lead by as many as 15.
Omoruyi had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Ducks, who played without Duarte, Figueroa and Richardson.
OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said Sunday’s game will be “a heck of a challenge.”
“We know it’s going to be a much different battle,” he said. “They’re going to be a lot better, but we feel we’re a lot better than the first time we played them as well.”
The Beavers (14-11, 10-9) have gone 6-6 since the last meeting but have won three straight and four of five. OSU is locked into the fifth seed for this week's Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas and will play four seed UCLA at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Oregon State leads the all-time series with Oregon 191-164 and has won five of the last seven against the Ducks. The last time OSU had such a successful streak was a 5-1 run that ended in the 1993-94 season.