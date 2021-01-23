OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Oregon

The Ducks will also have junior forward Eric Williams Jr. (12.4 points, 6.5 rebounds), a transfer from Duquesne, and senior guard Amauri Hardy (5.5 points), a transfer from UNLV.

Oregon has won 28 straight home games, the fourth-longest streak in NCAA Division I basketball. The last loss for the Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena came on Jan. 24, 2019 in a 61-56 defeat to Washington.

As a team, Oregon shoots 47.2% overall, 35.5 on 3s and 69.9 at the foul line. Its opponents shoot 41.6, 29.3 and 77.1, respectively.

The Ducks lead the Pac-12 in field goals per game (29.1), field goal percentage (47.2), 3-pointers made (7.9) and steals (8.4). They are also second in 3-pointers attempted (22.3), fouls (16.1) and opponent 3-point percentage (29.3).

Saturday’s game features brothers on opposing side in Oregon State senior guard Zach Reichle and Oregon freshman Gabe Reichle, a walk-on with the Ducks. Gabe has played a total of five minutes in three games and made a 3-pointer in a win against Portland.

Oregon leads the all-time series with Oregon State 190-164 in the most-contested rivalry in college basketball. The teams split two games last season, with each winning at home, before a quarterfinal matchup at the Pac-12 tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.

The Beavers have won four of the last six meetings, including a road win in January 2019. The Ducks won 10 of the previous 12.

