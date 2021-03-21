OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Oklahoma State

Freshman phenom Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma State are next up for Oregon State as the teams meet Sunday in an NCAA Midwest Regional second-round game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (6:40 p.m., TBS).
Here’s a look at the Cowboys.
Fourth-seeded Oklahoma State (21-8) reached the second round with a 69-61 win against 13th seed Liberty. Avery Anderson III led the Cowboys with 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Cunningham had 15 points on 3-of-14 shooting with four turnovers.
Oklahoma State went 11-7 in the Big 12, good for the fifth seed at the conference tournament in Kansas City. There the Cowboys defeated 4 seed West Virginia and top seed Baylor before falling to 3 seed Texas 91-86 in the championship game.
The Cowboys were 11th in the latest Associated Press poll. They are the 15th overall seed in the NCAA tournament and Oregon State 46th. Oklahoma State finished the regular season 29th in the NCAA NET rankings, a tool used to fill out the bracket. Oregon State was 91st.
Cunningham, a 6-foot-8 guard, averages 20.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He’s 23rd in the nation in scoring.
He has 13 20-point games this season, including 40 on Feb. 27 in an overtime win at Oklahoma. He also had 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in that game. For the season, he shoots 44.5% overall, 40.3 on 3-pointers and 84.9 at the free-throw line.
Cunningham, who hails from Arlington, Texas, but went to high school at an academy in Florida, was named a first-team All-American by The Associated Press, USA Today and others.
“He’s such a talent. He can shoot it from distance, got good mid-range. He can get to the rim and finish, plus he’s got really good vision and he’s a willing passer,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. “We can’t just guard him with one guy. We’re going to have to put different guys on him, maybe smaller, quicker guys at times. Maybe at times guys with a little more length. He’s such a talented player, it’s going to take all five guys on the court paying attention to him to give ourselves a chance.”
Behind Cunningham, the Cowboys have six players who average between 12 and 7.4 points per game.
Anderson, a 6-3 sophomore guard, averages 12 points and 4.1 rebounds; 6-9 sophomore forward Kalib Boone 9.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and a team-best 49 blocks; and 6-5 junior guard Isaac Likekele 9.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
Boone has a twin brother, Keylan, who is also on the team.
As a team, Oklahoma State shoots 46.5% overall, 33.5 on 3s and 71.2 on free throws. Opponents shoot 41.1, 32.0 and 70.8, respectively.
The Cowboys average 76.8 points and their opponents 72.4. They have a plus-3.1 rebounding margin. Oklahoma State averages 15.8 turnovers and opponents 14.5.
Nationally, the Cowboys rank 37th in blocks (4.5), 48th in defensive rebound (27.45), 50th in scoring, 259th in turnover margin (minus-1.3) and 286th in assist-to-turnover ratio (0.82) and 316th in turnovers.
The Cowboys’ head coach is Mike Boynton Jr., who is in his fourth year leading the program.
Boynton, who played at South Carolina, was an assistant at Coastal Carolina, Wofford, South Carolina, Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State before taking over the Cowboys’ program in 2017. Boynton’s record in Stillwater is 72-57 and he’s making his first NCAA appearance as a head coach.
“They’re second in the league in forcing turnovers, really good at blocking shots. They’re intense, they get after it, they fly around,” Tinkle said. “Coach (Boynton) has got some really good defensive schemes, both in man and zone.
Tinkle said his team hasn’t faced much zone defense in its late-season run. He said UCLA is as physical a team as you can see, Oregon is long and athletic and Colorado is sort of a combination of the two.
“We’ve seen some pretty athletic, intense defenses in the last couple of weeks. So our guys, it shouldn’t be a shock to them,” Tinkle said.
Oregon State leads the all-time series with Oklahoma State 5-2, but the teams have met just once since the 1971-72 season.
The teams played on back-to-back days in Stillwater in December 1971, with Ralph Miller’s Beavers winning 76-72 and 70-56.
The programs didn’t play again until Nov. 24, 2014, and the Cowboys took a 66-53 victory in Las Vegas in Tinkle’s fourth game as Oregon State’s head coach.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.