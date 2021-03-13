OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Colorado

Oregon State and Colorado meet Saturday night for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (7:30, ESPN). Here's a look at the Buffaloes.

Colorado, the third seed in the tournament, reached the title game with close wins against 11th seed California (71-68) in a Thursday quarterfinal and 2nd seed USC (72-70) in a Friday semifinal. McKinley Wright IV had 24 points and Jeriah Horne 19 for the Buffaloes (22-7) against USC.

Colorado has won six straight, a stretch that began with the Buffaloes' second win against Oregon State this season. Colorado beat OSU 78-49 on Feb. 8 in Boulder and 61-57 on Feb. 20 in Corvallis.

The Buffaloes held the Beavers to two of their three lowest point totals of the season. OSU shot a combined 39 of 113 (34.5%) in the two games.

In the first game, Colorado led 40-27 at halftime and used a 13-2 run to start the second half to pull away. Horne had a team-high 16 points and Ethan Thompson 10 for the Beavers.