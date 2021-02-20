OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Colorado

Oregon State and Colorado meet for the second time in less than two weeks Saturday when the Beavers host the Buffaloes at Gill Coliseum. Here’s a look at Colorado.
The Buffaloes are 16-7 overall and 10-6 in Pac-12 play after Thursday’s 60-56 loss at Oregon. Colorado, which shot 21 of 61 from the floor (and 6 for 27 on 3-pointers) with 17 turnovers, was led by D’Shawn Schwartz’s 16 points and 11 rebounds. It was the second straight loss for the Buffaloes, who were defeated 71-62 at California last Saturday.
Colorado defeated Oregon State 78-49 on Feb. 8 in Boulder. Jeriah Horne had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Buffaloes and Ethan Thompson 10 points for the Beavers.
The game produced OSU’s worst shooting game of the season (18 of 55, 32.7%), a season-high 20 turnovers and its poorest free-throw percentage in conference play (9 of 16, 56.3%). Colorado led 40-27 at halftime and used a 13-2 run out of the break to put the game away.
The Buffaloes are led by senior guard McKinley Wright IV, who averages 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists (second in the Pac-12) and has a team-best 23 steals. He shoots 48.2% overall, 27.7 on 3-pointers and 83.1 at the foul line.
Horne, a senior forward, adds 11 points and 5.6 rebounds and junior forward Evan Battey 10.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. Horne is seventh in the conference in 3-point percentage at 43.0.
As a team, Colorado shoots 45.7% overall, 36.7 on 3s and 82.5 on free throws. Opponents shoot 41.9, 32.7 and 73.2, respectively.
The Buffaloes are first in the Pac-12 in free-throw percentage and second in 3-pointers (7.7), 3-point percentage and turnovers (11.2). Colorado is also 10th in steals (5.3) and blocks (3.0).
Colorado’s free-throw percentage is first in the country. The Buffaloes have three players among the Pac-12’s top seven foul shooters.
The Buffaloes are fifth in the conference in points scored (74.1) and first in points allowed (63.4). In Pac-12 games only, they are fifth in points scored (72.4) and second in points allowed (66.1).
Colorado leads the all-time series with Oregon State 17-9 after taking three of the last four from the Beavers. The teams split last year’s two-game series, with each winning on the road.
