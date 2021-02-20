OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Colorado

Oregon State and Colorado meet for the second time in less than two weeks Saturday when the Beavers host the Buffaloes at Gill Coliseum. Here’s a look at Colorado.

The Buffaloes are 16-7 overall and 10-6 in Pac-12 play after Thursday’s 60-56 loss at Oregon. Colorado, which shot 21 of 61 from the floor (and 6 for 27 on 3-pointers) with 17 turnovers, was led by D’Shawn Schwartz’s 16 points and 11 rebounds. It was the second straight loss for the Buffaloes, who were defeated 71-62 at California last Saturday.

Colorado defeated Oregon State 78-49 on Feb. 8 in Boulder. Jeriah Horne had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Buffaloes and Ethan Thompson 10 points for the Beavers.

The game produced OSU’s worst shooting game of the season (18 of 55, 32.7%), a season-high 20 turnovers and its poorest free-throw percentage in conference play (9 of 16, 56.3%). Colorado led 40-27 at halftime and used a 13-2 run out of the break to put the game away.

The Buffaloes are led by senior guard McKinley Wright IV, who averages 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists (second in the Pac-12) and has a team-best 23 steals. He shoots 48.2% overall, 27.7 on 3-pointers and 83.1 at the foul line.