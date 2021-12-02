OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — California

Oregon State and California open their Pac-12 men’s basketball schedules Thursday night at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley. Here’s a look at the Golden Bears.

Cal is 3-4 on the season after Sunday’s 65-57 home win against Fresno State. The Bears also have wins against San Diego (75-70) and Southern Utah (75-68 2OT) and losses to UC San Diego (80-67), UNLV (55-52), Florida (80-60) and Seton Hall (62-59).

After going 9-20 overall and 3-17 in Pac-12 play last year, Cal returns its second- and third-leading scorers in senior forwards Andre Kelly and Grant Anticevich. The Bears were picked to finish 12th in the Pac-12 this season by media who cover the conference.

Kelly is averaging 16.1 points and 9.1 rebounds this season with three double-doubles, including 23 points and 11 rebounds against Seton Hall. The 6-foot-9 Kelly is shooting 66.7% overall, 50.0 (1-2) on 3-pointers and 82.8 at the free-throw line.

Anticevich, also 6-9, is averaging 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 47.8% (11-23) on 3s. The Golden Bears are also getting 13.1 points from 6-4 guard Jordan Shepherd, a first-year transfer who previously played at Oklahoma and Charlotte.

On the season, Cal is shooting 43.0% overall, 36.0 on 3-pointers and 72.0 on foul shots. Opponents are shooting 41.7, 34.4 and 75.0, respectively.

The Bears (3-1 at home this season) shot 10 of 15 on 3s against San Diego, marking the program’s best single-game percentage (with a minimum of 15 attempts) since the 1996-97 season. Versus Fresno State, Cal shot 47.1% overall, 7 of 16 on 3s and 10 of 12 at the foul line.

Cal has a plus-0.6 rebounding margin and a minus-0.7 turnover margin.

Mark Fox is in his third year as Cal’s head coach. He previously spent five years as the head coach at Nevada, a stretch that included four conference championships and three NCAA tournament appearances. He later spent nine years at Georgia and had two NCAA trips with the Bulldogs.

Cal leads the all-time series with Oregon State 89-67, though the Beavers have won the last four meetings. That includes three games last season. The teams opened their seasons with a nonconference game in Corvallis after Colorado State was forced to drop out of a four-team tournament.

The Beavers won the opener 71-63, took another game at Gill 73-64 and then won 59-57 in Berkeley for OSU’s first win at Haas since 2009.

For the second straight year, with the expansion of the Pac-12 men’s basketball schedules from 18 to 20 games, all teams are playing two early conference contests before resuming Pac-12 play later in the month.

On Sunday, Cal goes to Utah and Oregon State hosts Arizona.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

