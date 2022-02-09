OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — California

Oregon State tries to even the season series with California when the teams meet Wednesday night at Gill Coliseum (8 p.m., ESPNU). Here’s a look at the Golden Bears.

Cal is 9-15 overall and 2-11 in Pac-12 play after last Saturday’s 68-64 home loss to Washington State, the Bears’ 10th straight defeat. Cal has been competitive, has six of those last 10 losses have come by single digits.

Jalen Celestine had 20 points and seven rebounds against Washington State.

The Bears’ last win came Jan. 2 at home against Arizona State (74-50).

Jordan Shepherd, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, averages 13.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists and has a team-best 23 steals. He shoots 37% overall, 27.3 on 3-pointers and 79.8 at the free-throw line.

Shepherd is in his first season at California. He played two seasons at Oklahoma and then three at Charlotte.

Senior forward Andre Kelly (13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds) has missed the last three games after a season-ending ankle injury.

Senior forward Grant Anticevich averages 10.3 points and 6.8 rebounds and sophomore forward Celestine 7.1 points.

As a team, Cal shoots 43.3% overall, 32.9 on 3s and 72.7 on free throws. Opponents shoot 42.2, 31.9 and 75.8, respectively.

The Bears are fourth in the Pac-12 in free throw percentage, fifth in defensive 3-point percentage, sixth in points allowed (66.4), seventh in defensive field goal percentage, eighth in field goal percentage, ninth in rebounds (34.9) and 3-point percentage, 11th in steals (4.4) and 12th in scoring (64.2) and blocks (2.4).

Cal has a plus-1.7 rebounding margin and a minus-1-8 turnover margin.

Cal defeated Oregon State 73-61 in Berkeley on Dec. 2 in the conference opener for both teams. Cal shot 26 of 52 (50%) overall and won the rebounds 42-24. OSU shot 26 of 60 (43.3).

Shepherd had 25 points and eight rebounds and Kelly 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Bears. Warith Alatishe had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Beavers.

Cal holds a 90-67 advantage on Oregon State in the all-time series. The Beavers have won the last four in Corvallis.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

