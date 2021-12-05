OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Arizona

Oregon State plays its Pac-12 men’s basketball home opener against Arizona on Sunday (1 p.m., ESPNU). Here’s a look at the 11th-ranked Wildcats.

Arizona (6-0) comes to Gill Coliseum having last played Nov. 27, beating visiting Sacramento State 105-59 behind 22 points and six rebounds from Azuolas Tubelis and 20 points and seven rebounds from Christian Koloko on combined 17-of-23 shooting.

The Wildcats’ conference home opener last Thursday against Washington was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Huskies program.

Arizona’s top four scorers this season were all key players in the 2020-21 season, when the Wildcats were 17-9 overall and 11-9 in Pac-12 play. They took a self-imposed one-year postseason ban, including the Pac-12 tournament, following an NCAA investigation that led to the termination of head coach Sean Miller after the season.

This year, Tubelis, a 6-foot-11 freshman forward, leads the team averaging 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. He’s shooting 62.7% overall, 33.3 on 3-pointers and 61.1 at the free-throw line. Koloko, a 7-1 sophomore center, adds 16.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks. He shoots 69.2% from the floor.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 13.8 points and 6.2 rebounds, while fellow freshman guard Kerr Kriisa averages 10 points and 5.3 assists.

Mathurin and Tubelis were named to the Pac-12’s all-freshman team last March.

The Wildcats' signature win this season is an 18-point win against No. 24 Michigan in a neutral-site game in Las Vegas.

As a team, Arizona shoots 49.5% overall, 34.0 on 3s and 72.7 at the foul line. Opponents shoot 32.5, 26.1 and 70.7, respectively. The team has a plus-12.7 rebounding margin and a plus-3.5 turnover margin.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Wildcats first-year head coach is Tommy Lloyd, who spent the past 22 seasons as an assistant at Gonzaga.

Arizona leads Oregon State 68-22 in the schools’ all-time series, including a 26-16 edge in Corvallis.

Last year, the Beavers took a 98-64 home loss to the Wildcats before turning their season around by winning five of the next seven. Arizona beat OSU 70-61 later in the season in Tucson.

The Wildcats have won 10 of the last 11 and 16 of 18 against the Beavers.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.