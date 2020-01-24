OSU men's basketball: Three-game skid has Beavers searching for answers

Second-guessing is a natural reaction after falling short of an end goal.
That’s what Oregon State was left to do after Thursday night’s 62-58 Pac-12 home men's basketball loss to UCLA in which the Beavers shot poorly, fell behind big and came back to take the lead, only to see the Bruins be the ones to finish the game out.
“You’ve got to hand it to them, but man did we shoot ourselves in the foot a little bit,” coach Wayne Tinkle said. “We fought back. Defensively we had some miscues to start both halves. They banged two 3s in the corner in the second half. Hit two in transition in the first half when we weren’t matched up.”
The Bruins (10-9, 3-3) used a 12-2 run in the opening five minutes of the second half to take a 13-point lead. The Beavers (12-7, 2-5) responded, outscoring the visitors 20-6 over a stretch of more than 10 minutes to lead 46-45 on Ethan Thompson’s free throw with 4:42 to go.
But UCLA went right back ahead on Chris Smith’s conventional three-point play and didn’t give away the lead again.
Tinkle said he was talked out of switching from a man-to-man defense, which helped get the Beavers back into the game, to a zone in an effort to better defend Smith, a 6-foot-9 guard who proved to be tough to slow down in the second half.
“I shouldn’t have been, we should have tried a couple possessions. Even though they had shooters out there,” said Tinkle, who also credited his staff for having the team in a defense that fueled the comeback.
Smith scored seven straight UCLA points, five from the free-throw line, after the Beavers took the lead. The Bruins were 16 of 21 at the line, all in the second half.
“At the end we just kept fouling and couldn’t get a stop. That was the difference,” OSU junior guard Zach Reichle said.
This wasn’t the first time in Pac-12 play Oregon State has battled back from a significant deficit. It worked out against Colorado but not so much versus Arizona State, Washington State and UCLA.
“We try to kick ourselves in the butt,” said OSU senior forward Tres Tinkle. “We need to get fired up, not just right before the game starts, but an hour before, or all day. Be ready. Come out and play with our hair on fire.”
The Beavers took their third straight loss and are in need of some sort of spark if they hope to make a run at the NCAA tournament.
Next up is a Saturday matchup with USC (15-4, 4-2), a team projected to make the tournament by several prominent bracketologists. The Trojans are coming off a 79-70 double-overtime loss to Oregon in Eugene.
Saturday’s game is the first of seven against Pac-12 opponents projected to make the NCAA tournament.
Thursday, Oregon State found its drive to get back in the game started at the defensive end. UCLA was held to 8-of-23 shooting (34.8%) after halftime, but the Bruins did their damage on free throws.
“We’ve just got to find a way to defend the way we need to defend no matter what (defense) we’re in,” coach Tinkle said. “For whatever reason we’ve gotten into a little bit of a funk and we’re going to get out of it. I know we’re going to get out of it.”