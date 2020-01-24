OSU men's basketball: Three-game skid has Beavers searching for answers

Second-guessing is a natural reaction after falling short of an end goal.

That’s what Oregon State was left to do after Thursday night’s 62-58 Pac-12 home men's basketball loss to UCLA in which the Beavers shot poorly, fell behind big and came back to take the lead, only to see the Bruins be the ones to finish the game out.

“You’ve got to hand it to them, but man did we shoot ourselves in the foot a little bit,” coach Wayne Tinkle said. “We fought back. Defensively we had some miscues to start both halves. They banged two 3s in the corner in the second half. Hit two in transition in the first half when we weren’t matched up.”

The Bruins (10-9, 3-3) used a 12-2 run in the opening five minutes of the second half to take a 13-point lead. The Beavers (12-7, 2-5) responded, outscoring the visitors 20-6 over a stretch of more than 10 minutes to lead 46-45 on Ethan Thompson’s free throw with 4:42 to go.

But UCLA went right back ahead on Chris Smith’s conventional three-point play and didn’t give away the lead again.

Tinkle said he was talked out of switching from a man-to-man defense, which helped get the Beavers back into the game, to a zone in an effort to better defend Smith, a 6-foot-9 guard who proved to be tough to slow down in the second half.