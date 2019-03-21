Oregon State's Stevie Thompson and Tres Tinkle were selected to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division I All-District 20 teams Thursday.
Tinkle, a junior forward, was selected to the District 20 first ream and Thompson, a senior guard, to the second team.
The teams were selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division I basketball.
Joining Tinkle on the first team were Jaylen Nowell and Matisse Thybulle of Washington, Robert Franks of Washington State and Sedrick Barefield of Utah.
Thompson was joined on the second team by Stanford's KZ Okpala, Arizona State's Zylan Cheatham and Remy Martin and USC's Benny Boatwright.
Earlier this month, Tinkle was selected to the all-Pac-12 first team and Thompson to the second team.