Coaches and others around college basketball say players often make the biggest jumps forward between their first and second years.
For Oregon State men’s basketball’s three sophomores, taking those steps in the right direction has meant learning and understanding, which helped grow their confident as they became more comfortable with their relatively new surroundings.
Alfred Hollins, Zach Reichle and Ethan Thompson are all expected to have bigger roles this coming season.
“I think last year they didn’t want to mess up because they were afraid of coming out (of the game),” teammate Tres Tinkle said Tuesday’s during the program’s annual media day at Gill Coliseum. “Now they know, they’re guys we need and they’ll step up to the plate.”
Thompson will take over as the Beavers’ number-one point guard after sharing that spot last year while starting all 32 games. Hollins, a small forward, and Reichle, a shooting guard, made contributions primarily off the bench as freshmen, though Hollins started seven games.
OSU coach Wayne Tinkle says all three are stronger, more athletic and have more mature bodies than a season ago.
They got through the typical ups and downs of a freshman season as they tried to understand a new set of expectations and the dedication it takes to success and survive as a Division I athlete.
“Now they’ve got that all behind them, so we hope to see much more consistency on and off the court from that trio,” coach Tinkle said. “They’re going to have to bring it for us to reach the goals that we have.”
He added that it’s not just about scoring and defense but making plays for teammates and competing at a high level every day in practice.
Hollins said he believes he and his fellow sophomores have “made a big leap” both in individual improvement and playing to help make the team better.
They’ve come back more confident in themselves and more comfortable in the system.
“Once you’re able to bring it to the court, I think those two aspects are what makes or breaks a player,” Hollins said, adding that the coaching staff does a good job of instilling confidence it the players.
Answering an unrelated question about the team, Tres Tinkle echoed Hollins’ thoughts.
“They have a lot more confidence from their first year,” he said. “They already have one season under their belts. They’re getting a lot more comfortable. They know what to expect, and those shots that are good for them.”
Reichle said he worked to get used to his new role spot in the pecking order last season after being a vocal, dominating high school player. He had to learn a whole new system and lean on the team’s veterans to get up to speed.
That played tricks with his confidence, making for a somewhat difficult transition.
“It was different me because I had to take a step back, because I was a freshman coming in,” Reichle said. “I didn’t really know anything. I had to learn to be a follower.”
Reichle is known as a 3-point shooter. He took more deep shots than attempts inside the arc as a freshman. He wants to be recognized more as an all-around player who creates scoring opportunities for teammates.
Thompson says both Hollins and Reichle will have significant roles this season. Both are dynamic in the way they can score the ball, and each brings energy to the defensive end.
“They’re the first two that start off with the depth of this team,” Thompson said. “When they get in the game they’re going to provide a big spark for us.”
Dastrup's waiver denied
Oregon State junior forward Payton Dastrup’s waiver to the NCAA and ensuing appeal were both denied, Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle announced Tuesday.
Dastrup, a transfer from BYU, had his initial waiver denied about two weeks ago, and the appeal that followed was turned down this week.
“We’re very disappointed as we thought Payton and his family, along with our compliance office, put together a very solid case,” coach Tinkle said in a text message.
The 6-foot-10, 250-pound Dastrup was cleared to join the Beavers in mid-September. He averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 56 games the past two seasons at BYU.
Dastrup will have two years of eligibility remaining.