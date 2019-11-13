PORTLAND — Tuesday night’s game with Oklahoma got away from Oregon State at both ends during the same stretch of nearly 11 minutes in the second half.
Digging a hole with inconsistent offense and defensive lapses proved too big to climb out of for the Beavers.
The Sooners used a 29-8 second-half run to get away from the Beavers, then held on for a 77-69 men's basketball win in the second game of the Phil Knight Invitational at Moda Center.
“They out-physicaled us, especially in the second half. We couldn’t throw it in the ocean there for a while,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said after his team’s first loss of the season.
“I think we carried some frustration to the defensive end, because we were missing assignments, doing things that aren’t typical of our D, running away from shooters. Not communicating and matching up. So that kind of piled things on.”
The Sooners (3-0) were just 11 of 40 on 3-point attempts and Austin Reaves 2 of 12 through the team’s first two games. But the junior guard and his team made those numbers look silly on Tuesday.
Reaves was 5 of 9 from long range and finished with 17 points. Teammate Kristian Doolittle had 19 points and 16 rebounds. He made both his 3-pointers and Oklahoma was 7 of 11 in the second half to finish 11 of 22 for the game.
Despite the Sooners’ poor numbers coming in, Tinkle said it was still a primary focus to get out to Oklahoma’s shooters.
“For sure, especially Reaves. He’s a career 45-percent shooter,” he said. “We told the guys, ‘don’t look at the stats from this year.’ Unfortunately, by having a couple breakdowns, he had a couple early looks that were good and he made them and he got his confidence back.”
OSU (2-1) was a combined 19 of 41 on deep balls after two games thanks to its 12-of-21 performance three days earlier in a home win against Iowa State.
The Beavers were 8 of 20 Tuesday behind Ethan Thompson (3-5) and Alfred Hollins (2-2).
Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle had 18 points and 10 rebounds — plus five assists and three steals — for his third straight double-double to start the season. Thompson added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Hollins 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting plus four assists.
The Beavers rallied late to rescue what was a dismal shooting percentage (18 of 53) to make nine of their final 13 attempts and finish at 27 of 66 (40.9). Oklahoma was 27 of 63 (42.9). Tinkle shot 7 of 17 overall and Thompson 6 of 17.
Thompson is now 13 of 45 overall for the season. He’s filling up the stat sheet in other ways, averaging 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. But on Tuesday the junior guard missed five layins and two other shots in the paint.
“I was probably just rushing them. I’ve been rushing inside shots lately,” Thompson said. “Gotta calm myself down, get in the gym and work on that kind of stuff.”
Tres Tinkle said the Sooners were switching every screen defensively, making it difficult to figure out what was working and where the defenders would be.
“Every team we’re going to face is going to try to take me and Ethan out of the game,” he said. “But luckily a guy like Alfred in the first half stepped up and kind of carried that load for us, came out confident.”
Hollins had all 12 of his points in the first 20 minutes. Teammate Kylor Kelley had five points on 2-of-6 shooting with one rebound and four blocks.
Oklahoma won the rebounding battle 42-37.
The game started to slip away from the Beavers after Tres Tinkle converted a conventional three-point play for a 38-37 OSU lead with 18:01 to go.
The Oregon State offense got bogged down by poor passing and shot selection, while at the same time Oklahoma began to get its offense in gear.
The Sooners went on a 13-3 run covering three-plus minutes with two Reaves 3-pointers in that stretch.
Oklahoma only pulled away from there, leading by as many as 20, as OSU didn’t have much come easily.
The Beavers did make it interesting with seven straight points on a Thompson 3-pointer, a short jumper from Jarod Lucas and Kelley’s transition dunk to close within 13.
The Sooners got two points back before Tinkle scored four straight, the last two on a steal and flush to get it to 11. The Beavers eventually got it to six on a Thompson 3-pointer, but time ran out.
Oregon State got to halftime down only one (33-32) with its top two returning scorers — Tinkle and Thompson — shooting a combined 2 of 12 from the floor.
That was thanks to offensive contributions from Hollins and Zach Reichle (19 points together on 8-of-10 shooting) and holding Oklahoma to 12 of 33 from the floor. OSU was 13 of 32.