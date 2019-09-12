Oregon State men’s basketball fans can begin making their plans around the holidays with Thursday’s release of the season schedule.
The Beavers’ nonconference slate was made available for the first time as the Pac-12 announced the conference schedule with exact dates and times. The Pac-12 released weekly conference pairings and schedule windows in July.
A Nov. 9 home game against Iowa State, a Nov. 12 meeting with Oklahoma in Portland and a Dec. 21 game at Texas A&M highlight the nonconference schedule.
OSU will open its schedule with two home exhibition contests. The first is an Oct. 23 date with Carroll College, a Montana school where former Beavers’ director of basketball operations and Carroll alum Kurt Paulson begins his second season as head coach.
The second exhibition opponent is Warner Pacific, of Portland, on Oct. 29. Game times for both exhibitions have not been set.
The Beavers begin the regular season with home games against Cal State Northridge (Nov. 5) and Iowa State (Nov. 9). OSU then plays Oklahoma (Nov. 12) in Moda Center as part of a doubleheader that includes Oregon versus Memphis.
Oregon State goes to Wyoming on Nov. 16 before home games against UC Santa Barbara (Nov. 20) and Grambling State (Nov. 23). The Beavers will play San Jose State on Nov. 27 in Las Vegas before returning home to face Portland State (Dec. 1) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Dec. 14).
The schedule then takes OSU to Texas for two games, taking on Texas San Antonio in a neutral site game in Houston on Dec. 18 and at Texas A&M three days later.
The Beavers then have 12 days between games before opening the Pac-12 schedule Jan. 2 at Utah, followed by a Jan. 5 contest at Colorado. OSU begins its home conference slate against Arizona State (Jan. 9) and Arizona (Jan. 12).
OSU closes the regular season at home against Stanford (March 5) and California (March 7). The conference tournament is March 11-14 in Las Vegas.
With the Pac-12’s unbalanced schedule, Oregon State doesn’t host Colorado and Utah or travel to UCLA and USC.
In its release Thursday, OSU said there is the possibility of the addition of one more nonconference home game.