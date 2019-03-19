Oregon State sat 16-8 overall and 8-4 in Pac-12 men’s basketball on Feb. 16 after a fourth win in five games with a sweep of rival Oregon.
The future seemed bright and hopes for one of the program’s best seasons in a long time were real. The Beavers had a conference road sweep in their pockets for the first time in a decade and momentum was strong.
But the final 32 days of the season didn’t produce what Oregon State had in mind.
Five of the last seven games were losses, four by five points or fewer, and there was no postseason tournament to add to the schedule for the third straight year.
“It was a pretty good season but it didn’t end the way we wanted it to,” sophomore guard Ethan Thompson said.
The Beavers, who finished 18-13, hoped to ride a wave at last week’s Pac-12 tournament after clinching the No. 4 seed on the last day of the regular season with an 85-77 comeback win at Washington State. An NCAA tournament berth was still within reach if OSU could win three straight games.
But Colorado put an end to that quickly.
One of the hottest teams in the conference late in the season, the Buffaloes jumped out to a 21-point first-half lead then held off a second-half Beavers rally for a 73-58 win.
Oregon State was hoping to still land in the NIT. But that never materialized.
“I’m proud of every single guy on this team and the way that we stayed together through good and bad,” said OSU’s Gligorije Rakocevic, who will exit the program along with fellow senior Stevie Thompson. “We did so many good things throughout the year, so I’m really grateful and glad for every single moment.”
Some of the Beavers’ biggest hurdles this season, as the year before, were losing close games and depth.
Oregon State dropped eight of 14 contests decided by five points or fewer after losing six of 13 such games in 2017-18. The Beavers played nine such games in Pac-12 play this season, winning just four.
OSU didn’t have the numbers — and talent — to go deep in their bench.
Stevie Thompson was first (37.4) and Tres Tinkle second (37.1) in minutes players in Pac-12 games. They were second and third, respectively, in that category last season.
The depth was hurt by the departure of freshman guard Jordan Campbell and freshman center Jack Wilson in December.
The Beavers showed resiliency despite their struggles. They won five times — three in true road games and another on a neutral court — after trailing at halftime. They did so in getting past Washington State to clinch a first-round bye at the conference tournament, giving the program its first winning conference record (10-8) and plus-.500 conference road mark (5-4) since the 1989-90 season.
OSU shot 74.2 at the free-throw line — the best since the 1976-77 team shot 74.3 — and won the rebounds in 10 of 19 games against Pac-12 foes.
“Our ability to fight. That’s kind of been a staple since we’ve gotten to Oregon State. Staying in games. Climbing back into games,” said Tres Tinkle, a junior forward named to his second straight all-Pac-12 first team.
“Now it’s learning from that and making it a focus of ours to continue to close games out instead of letting the close ones slip and try to come out from the gate with a lot of energy.”
Tinkle is expected to look at the possibility of jumping to the NBA after listening to feedback from the league. He said before the season that he will lean on his father, Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle, as his primary advisor on such a decision.
Stevie Thompson, named Pac-12 scholar-athlete of the year and second team all-conference, finished his career fourth in OSU career scoring (1,767) and field goals made (636) and as the career 3-point leader (230). Tinkle is seventh in career scoring (1,661).
“Our willingness to fight, even when we get down,” Stevie Thompson said if what he’ll remember of his team and this season. “We always fight and come back.”