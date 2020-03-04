OSU men's basketball: Reserves prepare, stay ready to contribute

Being a reserve on any team regardless of the sport can be difficult, especially when you aren’t sure what your role or responsibilities will be from game to game.
In major college athletics, many athletes go from being the top player on their high school teams to trying to impress a coaching staff just to get into a game.
Antoine Vernon, a sophomore guard on Oregon State’s men’s basketball team, has embraced his situation and tried to make the best of it.
For a competitive player like Vernon, playing inconsistent minutes and wanting to show what he can do has lit a fire of motivation under him.
“For sure, because I know I have a skillset and I have the tools to help this team,” he said. “It’s a matter of being patient, but at the same time I’m definitely hungry for the opportunity.”
Vernon is averaging 8.2 minutes in 23 of the Beavers’ 28 games this season in which he’s been called on to contribute. He’s one of seven reserves to see time this season, some more than others.
Freshman guards Gianni Hunt and Jarod Lucas lead OSU (15-13, 5-11) in time off the bench, both having played in every game and averaging more than 13 minutes.
For others, like junior guard Sean Miller-Moore, it’s fluctuated dramatically.
He’s played in 27 games, but the JC transfer has gone from seeing four minutes of floor time in one game to 27 the next while averaging nine minutes a contest.
But that hasn’t changed how he prepares for a game compared to previous teams he was on where he was asked to do more.
“You’ve got to be ready to go. You’ve got to work every day regardless of where you stand in minutes or anything like that,” Miller-Moore said. “That’s really the mental toughness of the game. You can’t mope around and think about not playing because Coach is going to need you at some point. So staying ready is what I focus on.”
Vernon, in his second year at Oregon State, echoed the thoughts on being ready “because you never know when I can help the team.” He appreciates that the coaches have maintained their belief in him.
Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said Vernon has contributed well because of his experience in the program.
“He’s given us some good minutes. And much like last year, he’s playing more later in the year,” Tinkle said.
And of Miller-Moore, the coach added: “Sean has been good in spurts, I know his minutes have been inconsistent but the lesson he’s learned is the consistency you bring each and every day leads to that consistency come game time.”
Vernon has taken just eight field goal attempts in 189 minutes this season, but he was 2 for 2, both from 3-point range, for a season-high six points in the Feb. 22 74-73 loss at Arizona State. He also added two assists and a rebound in his season-best 20 minutes.
"Antoine has been great. He stays quiet and he just works. He comes to practice ready every single day, ready to battle,” OSU senior Tres Tinkle said. “When he gets in there he plays very, very solid and he hits shots. We always tell him to take more. I think he’s worried about being too pass first, where he’s open he can shoot it.”
Miller-Moore has scored 10 points two different times while shooting 69.2 percent from the floor and grabbed six rebounds once.
He reached both season highs while playing a season-best 18 minutes in a Dec. 18 win against Texas San Antonio in Houston. He’s shooting 75% (18 of 24) in Pac-12 play.
Miller-Moore said he believes he’s done well when given the opportunity.
“But at the same time, there’s always room for improvement regardless of everything,” he said. “We should be having a better season so everyone needs to improve. It’s not just one person.”