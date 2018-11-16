ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Oregon State found some traction just in time Friday.
Offense was a monumental struggle for 34 minutes in the Paradise Jam tournament opener against Old Dominion.
But Gligorije Rakocevic sparked the comeback, scoring seven points in a 17-3 run over the last six minutes to help the Beavers to a 61-56 win at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center.
OSU (3-0) advances to face Missouri in a tournament semifinal at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time Sunday. Missouri defeated Kennesaw State 55-52 behind Kevin Puryear’s 17 points.
Rakocevic, a senior center, had seven of his season-high 15 points after Old Dominion (1-2) took a 53-44 lead — its biggest advantage of the game — on consecutive 3-pointers by B.J. Stith and Justice Kithcart.
Stevie Thompson’s 3-pointer with 5:57 left started the Beavers’ burst down the stretch.
Tres Tinkle made a layup and Rakocevic took a pass from Tinkle for two more. Stevie Thompson got a frontcourt steal and took it the length of the court for a basket with 2:53 left as OSU closed within one with a 9-1 run.
Rakocevic had his shot blocked but grabbed the rebound and completed a conventional three-point play with 1:46 remaining to give the Beavers their first lead (56-54) since the middle of the first half. He had 13 of his 15 points in the second half and shot 6 of 8 from the field overall.
Old Dominion’s Ahmad Caver, the Monarchs’ top scorer at 23 points per game, committed a turnover with 1:28 left and then missed two free throws with 56 seconds to go.
Stevie Thompson found Rakocevic cutting to the basket for a dunk. Stith missed a 3-pointer and OSU’s Ethan Thompson hit one of two free throws with 23 seconds left for a 3-point lead.
Tinkle rebounded the miss on the second attempt and couldn’t get a layup to go. Stith dunked on the ensuing position to close it to three, but Tinkle made two foul shots with 12 seconds to go to provide the final margin.
“It wasn't pretty, but I was really proud of the defensive effort,” said Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle, whose team shot 21 of 51 (41.2 percent) to Old Dominion’s 21 of 58 (36.2).
OSU was 5 of 19 (26.3) on 3-pointers and 14 of 22 (63.6) on free throws.
Stevie Thompson had a team-high 17 points, four steals and three rebounds; Rakocevic grabbed nine rebounds to tie his career high, and his point total that was one off his career high; and Tres Tinkle had 13 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for a second straight double-double.
Tinkle shot 19 of 34 in the Beavers’ first two games but was 5 of 16 Friday.
Kylor Kelley had five points, six rebounds and three blocks in reserve. Alfred Hollins was limited to nine minutes due to foul trouble and didn’t score.
Stith, shooting 6 of 17, led the Monarchs with 15 points and Caver added 12 on 3 of 12.
Oregon State won the rebounding category 42-35 against what coach Tinkle considered the most physical opponent his team had faced in several years.
The Beavers won their first game of the season away from Gill Coliseum, a difficult task for Oregon State in recent seasons.
Coach Tinkle wants this year’s team to be different than last year’s team, which had problems closing out games and often didn’t play well in the final minutes.
The Beavers took their first step in that direction Friday.
“It's going to be huge for us moving forward,” the coach said.
Oregon State took an early lead despite some shooting woes, jumping ahead 11-2 after seven minutes behind five points by Stevie Thompson.
But the Beavers went cold from there. OSU went nearly eight minutes between field goals as Old Dominion went on a 16-3 run to lead 18-14.
Stevie Thompson's 3-pointer with 5:21 in the half ended that run, and was the first basket since his earlier 3-pointer gave the Beavers a nine-point edge.
OSU got back even late in the half with transition baskets by Tres Tinkle and Stevie Thompson. The Beavers tied it at 24-all on a Stevie Thompson basket made possible by a Kelley block on the other end.
Both teams struggled to score in the first half.
Oregon State shot 8 for 23 from the floor, including 2 of 9 on 3-pointers, and 6 of 11 on free throws. Old Dominion was 11 of 33 overall, 2 of 11 on 3s and 2 of 6 at the line.